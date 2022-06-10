"He is a control freak" - Daley Blind highlights what Manchester United can expect from new manager Erik ten Hag

Daley Blind has warned Manchester United players that they are set to play under 'control freak' Erik ten Hag. The former Red Devils defender played under the Dutchman at Ajax and claimed the manager needed everyone at the club pointing in the same direction at all times.

Manchester United have appointed Ten Hag as their new manager, and the Dutchman will take charge this summer. The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year and appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

Speaking to GOAL, Blind was quizzed on the qualities Ten Hag would be bringing to Manchester United. The defender claimed the manager likes to keep things close but is a control freak. He said:

"He's really social. I think, also in Ajax, he knows everyone at the club is important. Everyone needs to be involved to get that winning feeling, that winning mentality. Everyone is needed pointing in the same direction. He is aware of that and wants to keep everything close. He's also a control freak and wants to be on top of everything. I think that's a special quality you need to have when being that good."

Can Manchester United win trophies under Ten Hag?

Daley Blind is not sure if Manchester United would win trophies under Ten Hag, but claimed the club would be heading in the right direction under the Dutchman.

He added:

"I won't burn my hands on that but I think the most important thing is that the team puts out a playing style and people can see that back on the pitch. I think, if that's going to happen, then winning will become more easy. From winning, you win trophies. When this happens, I don't know. I know this manager has the quality and I hope he gets the time to put everything his way and makes sure the team plays how he wants. I am confident he will be successful."

Ten Hag finished his stint at Ajax with six trophies, which included three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cup triumphs.

