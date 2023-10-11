“He couldn’t have lived a life like Cristiano Ronaldo” - Chelsea legend Joe Cole explained what stopped Eden Hazard from winning Ballon d’Or 

Chelsea legend Joe Cole reckons Eden Hazard would have hit the heights of Cristiano Ronaldo had he followed a similar lifestyle. The Englishman added that Hazard, though, was not interested in working hard or else he could have won every individual award in the game.

Cole told The Athletic last year that Hazard had the talent like Lionel Messi and Ronaldo but not the mindset. He added that the former Real Madrid star was just thinking about enjoying himself on the pitch:

"He should have been the best player in the world. That little spell where Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or – that should have been Eden Hazard. But he lives his life to be happy. To be content. And there's plenty to be said for that.

"He's a beautiful artist. The best I ever played with. He's not got the mindset of a Ronaldo or a Messi, and that's fine. He's given so much joy to Lille and Chelsea fans over the years and won so many trophies that he should be proud. He achieved it all playing with a smile on his face, enjoying himself."

He added:

"I know Real Madrid hasn't worked out, but there is no call for regrets. He couldn't have lived a life like Cristiano Ronaldo. You know, ice baths at 1am and all that. … that's not him.

"If he had, he probably would have won every personal award out there. But Eden did things his way. He's a family man, and there's a real balance to be struck in terms of sporting greatness and your life off the pitch."

Eden Hazard won the Premier League twice with Chelsea before switching to Real Madrid in 2019.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard announces retirement

Eden Hazard announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, October 10. He called time on his 16-year career after over 700 games across competitions for Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Belgium.

Hazard was plagued with injury issues since moving to Real Madrid. He joined the Spanish giants for a reported €100 million but played just 76 games across competitions, scoring seven times and providing 12 assists.

Los Blancos mutually terminated Hazard's contract this summer despite one year remaining. The Belgian was linked with several clubs this summer but opted to retire.