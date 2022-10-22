“He deserved a chance today”, “This is crazy now” – Chelsea fans raise voice against Graham Potter for leaving out 24-year-old star from line-up for Man United clash

Chelsea fans are not happy with Graham Potter for leaving Christian Pulisic out of his team's starting lineup for their game against Manchester United in the Premier League on October 22.

Pulisic has scored one goal and provided one assist in 11 games for the Blues so far this season. However, the American could only make the bench for his team's home clash against Manchester United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubeyang, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling will start for the Blues in attack.

Many fans noted that Pulisic deserved a chance. They also pointed out that everyone other than the American is getting a chance to prove their worth for the team.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans as Graham Potter named his lineup against Manchester United:

Ⓜ️ @Marcus_JC16_ @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Not a huge fan of pulisic but he deserved a chance today @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Not a huge fan of pulisic but he deserved a chance today

Mo @ItsEemjay Ok, this is crazy now! What does Pulisic have to do to start a game? Ok, this is crazy now! What does Pulisic have to do to start a game?

🤑 @TradingLong @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Everyone but Pulisic gets a chance to show their value. @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Everyone but Pulisic gets a chance to show their value.

Lefty @CFCLefty No Pulisic again loool at this point Potter is f*cking joking. Always selecting average English players. this is unacceptable man No Pulisic again loool at this point Potter is f*cking joking. Always selecting average English players. this is unacceptable man

The Blues currently sit in fourth spot in the league table, having collected 20 points from 10 games. Their opponents, Manchester United, meanwhile, are one spot and one point behind at the moment.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter talks about changing his team for clash against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Graham Potter is yet to name the same side in two back-to-back games during his time in Chelsea. When asked about the thinking behind making changes to his team frequently, here's what the 47-year-old stated ahead of the clash against Manchester United (via chelseafc.com):

‘The most important thing is you have the support of the players. ‘and then everybody has to be true to themselves and play to what they think is their strengths and weaknesses. I have not got to this point by playing 4-3-3 every week so it will be strange if I did that once I arrive here, but at the same time, something consistent has to happen all the time in terms of what it looks like."

Potter went on to add:

"Consistency of selection is difficult, the schedule makes it pretty much impossible, but how the game looks or how we want to play should look the same regardless of personnel or the system, that is the challenge."

He further spoke on his philosophy for team selection:

"How the team is playing, the team needs to look consistent regardless of the formation, and then it is about the personnel - how you want to attack the opponent, how you want to defend against them, and then other things will be considered, but hopefully there are things that look the same even though there are shape changes."

