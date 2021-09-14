“He deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League” - Jamie Carragher on Liverpool star

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah deserves a new contract with an increased salary for his services to the Reds.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher pointed out that Liverpool aren't spending much on transfers this season. The Reds could thus afford to increase Salah's salary, which the Egyptian thoroughly deserves. Carragher said:

"While Liverpool have not spent big this summer like other teams, they have had a lot of players sign new contracts. The one that is yet to sign is Mo Salah.

"Now, he obviously wants a few quid. And rightly so. Good luck to him. He deserves it. He deserves to be one of the highest paid players in the Premier League for what he has done since he came to Liverpool, he really does. He is never injured and year after year he is top goalscorer. He just is. That is what he is."

Carragher believes Salah still has plenty to offer Liverpool. The former defender compared Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo for his level of discipline.

"I think Mo Salah is as professional as Ronaldo, he looks after his body and I think there are a lot of years left in Mo Salah so I just hope this gets sorted sooner rather than later.

"You always debate about money, the player wants a bit more, the club wants a bit less, but that needs to be sorted. Fingers crossed it will because he deserves it for what he has done for Liverpool."

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's talisman ever since joining the Reds from Serie A side AS Roma back in 2017. The 29-year-old attacker recently scored his 100th Premier League goal in nearly 160 appearances for Liverpool and Chelsea.

There have been rumors circulating that Salah wants a massive pay-rise of £500,000 per-week. The Egyptian superstar still has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract. The Reds are seemingly keen to offer their talisman a new deal and have time to sit down and negotiate with the winger.

Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest players to represent Liverpool

Carragher also believes Salah should be included in the all-time Liverpool XI alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish.

"When you pick your all-time Liverpool XI, there are positions where you just think, 'He is in.' Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish.

"There is nobody you ever think of on the right. Mo Salah will be in that position when he finishes his Liverpool career. He will be in that all-time Liverpool XI. There is no doubt for me about that."

