"He didn't want to be in the squad"- Ralf Rangnick sheds light on Manchester United star's future amid rumors of exit

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has claimed Anthony Martial 'didn't want to be in the squad' for the Red Devils' trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. The former AS Monaco star has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford in recent weeks.

The Red Devils played out a disappointing 2-2 draw with Aston Villa. They had to make do without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was ruled out due to a hip flexor injury, and Marcus Rashford, who suffered a dead leg during training. Ralf Rangnick opted to hand out starts to Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood against Steven Gerrard's side.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick had limited options in attack as Anthony Martial was not part of the squad for their clash with Aston Villa. The German later revealed that the Frenchman would have been part of the squad, but the 26-year-old refused to be involved.

"He didn't want to be in the squad, he would've been in the squad normally, but he didn't want to and that's the reason why he was not traveling with us yesterday," said Rangnick in a post-match press conference as per The Mirror.

Anthony Martial has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received at Old Trafford this season. The forward has made just seven Premier League appearances, and has scored one goal.

Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley informed Sky Sports of his client's desire to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window. Spanish club Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Julen Lopetegui's side have reportedly offered to pay half of Anthony Martial's wages. According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have rejected the offer.

Complicated situation to manage for Rangnick and board. Martial definitely wants to leave. Anthony Martial: "I will never refuse to play a match for Manchester United. I've been here for 7 years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans".Complicated situation to manage for Rangnick and board. Martial definitely wants to leave. Anthony Martial: "I will never refuse to play a match for Manchester United. I've been here for 7 years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans". 🔴 #MUFC Complicated situation to manage for Rangnick and board. Martial definitely wants to leave. https://t.co/j4Pv6VI0iO

whitchurchherald.co.uk/news/19850950.… Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial was absent at Aston Villa after telling the interim manager he did not want to be in the @ManUtd squad - by @SimonPeach Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial was absent at Aston Villa after telling the interim manager he did not want to be in the @ManUtd squad - by @SimonPeachwhitchurchherald.co.uk/news/19850950.…

Manchester United miss the chance to close gap on top four

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Prior to their game against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, United were six points behind fourth-placed West Ham with two games in hand over David Moyes' side. The Red Devils were eager to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Wolves on January 3 by claiming a victory over Steven Gerrard's side.

United took the lead on the night thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes in the 6th minute. The Portuguese midfielder doubled his side's lead midway through the second-half before Jacob Ramsey scored for Villa in the 77th minute. Aston Villa loanee Philippe Coutinho scored the equalizer for Steven Gerrard's side just four minutes later.

As a result, United had to settle for just one point. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently five points behind West Ham with a game in hand over the Hammers.

