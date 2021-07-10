He doesnt need to win a title to demonstrate it: Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi being the greatest player in history

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni believes Lionel Messi does not need an international title to prove he is the best footballer in the history of the sport. Scaloni was talking to the press ahead of his side's Copa America 2021 final against Brazil on Saturday night when he addressed the issue.

Argentina have not won an international trophy since winning the Copa America in 1993. Since Lionel Messi's debut for the country in 2005, Argentina have reached three Copa America finals but have failed to win the competition.

Despite winning six Ballon d'Ors, ten La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Rey's, and four Champions League titles, many pundits and fans have criticized Lionel Messi's inability to lead Argentina to victory at the World Cup or a Copa America.

The Barcelona star has been Argentine's talisman once again at the Copa America 2021. The 34-year-old has scored four goals and provided five assists for Argentina on their road to the final of the competition this summer.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni believes Lionel Messi has nothing to prove. Scaloni added that the Barcelona forward is the best footballer in history even if Argentina fail to win the Copa America final against Brazil.

"Win or lose, he will continue being the best footballer in history, he doesn't need to win a title to demonstrate it. Obviously, we want to win because we haven't made all this effort not to break the bubble," said Scaloni in a pre-match press conference.

"In the background, whether Leo wins or doesn't, he has already demonstrated that he is the best in history, and even the opponents recognise it," added Scaloni.

Copa America final: Messi and Neymar clash in their chase for elusive title https://t.co/Pel98UsGV3 — TOI Sports News (@TOISportsNews) July 10, 2021

Lionel Messi and Argentina will need to be at their best in the Copa America final

Brazil have scored eleven goals and conceded just two on their road to the Copa America 2021 final. The Selecao has been at the top of their game this summer and will prove to be a tricky test for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Argentina have scored 11 goals at the Copa America.



Lionel Messi has scored four of them, and assisted five of the others.



Can he be stopped in the final? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bgOnQfPlyK — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 9, 2021

Argentina, on the other hand, have struggled in front of goal at times this summer. Lionel Scaloni's side has been solid defensively but will be heavily dependent on Lionel Messi on Saturday night.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar