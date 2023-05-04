"He did not earn money and I was better known than him" - Hiba Abouk hits back at claims that she's after PSG star Achraf Hakimi's wealth

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife recently hit back at claims that she is after the Moroccan's wealth. Abouk claimed that when they started dating back in 2018, she was more well known.

Abouk recently filed a request to get half of Hakimi's wealth after divorcing the footballer. However, she learnt that Hakimi has no possession in his name and everything is registered on the player's mother's name.

Since then, the model and actress has often been slandered for wanting half of Hakimi's wealth. Abouk, however, refuted those claims. She told journalist Maria Patino (via AS):

“Hello, María. It is the macho and misogynistic world in which we live. Taking into account that, when we started the relationship, he did not earn money and I was better known than him.”

Further speaking about the divorce process, Abouk said:

The good thing is that what they say no longer affects me. I want to be discreet so that tomorrow doesn't affect our family. I have faith in justice and in common sense, which is on my side.”

Abouk's lawyers are reportedly looking to take action against PSG's Hakimi regarding the matter of wealth transfer. The player's mother, however, claimed she didn't know anything about it. She said:

“My son did not inform me of the transfer of his fortune. If he has taken any action to protect himself, I don't know, but… What's the problem if it's true? If my son doesn't do that, he won't be able to get rid of that woman.”

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk has previously claimed that she has zero attachments to materialistic things

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk has previously explained that while they got married for love, they are getting divorced for lack of love. She was aso asked about not getting half of Hakimi's wealth.

Abouk responded, claiming that she doesn't have any attachments with materialistic possessions. Hence, she wasn't much worried about getting any of Hakimi's fortunes. She said (via Cuatro):

"I have zero attachment to the material things. I left home with one hand in front and the other behind, without the support of my family. But I had to do it, because my environment was not going to allow me to grow or be free. It was either my life or theirs, and I decided to fight for myself."

PSG star Achraf Hakimi used to play for Real Madrid when he started dating Hiba Abouk. The actress is a famous personality in her own right and has a net worth of $7 million.

