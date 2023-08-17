“He f****d me up” – When Argentina star claimed Lionel Messi wanted to ‘kill’ him 

Argentina star Leandro Paredes once said that Lionel Messi wanted to 'kill' him due to an incident while playing together as teammates for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

During a UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Juventus in 2021, Messi got angry at Paredes for his comments about his teammates. Speaking about the incident, the midfielder, who recently completed a move to AS Roma, once said (via Express):

“He got angry because I had made a comment to my teammates, and he heard me, and he got angry. He became really angry. He f***ed me up. It was bad. He wanted to kill me, and I wanted to go home.”

Paredes, though, added that when they re-united for the Argentina national team:

“Afterwards, I saw him in the national team, and he acted as if nothing happened. He showed me what he is like as a person. The relationship continued as it was.”

Messi and Paredes shared the pitch together as Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The pair have played 60 games as teammates, combining for four goals.

What Antoine Griezmann said about Lionel Messi's MLS move

Lionel Messi completed a surprise move to MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. He has since scored nine goals and provided one assist in six games for the American club.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann spoke about the Argentine's move to the US (via SBI Soccer), hailing the player as the best in history:

"Yes, I’m following him. Leo is the best in history. He’s filling stadiums. He’s scoring a lot of goals, and he’s winning games. He’s incredible, and, I think, it’s the best thing MLS have done to bring in Leo, in terms of marketing and in terms of football."

Lionel Messi has propelled Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final against Nashville FC on Saturday (August 19). In his 42nd final for club and country, the Argentine will hope to help the Herons win their first title.