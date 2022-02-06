“He felt pain” – Chelsea assistant coach Arno Michels confirms midfielder picked up knock against Plymouth Argyle 

Chelsea assistant coach Arno Michels has confirmed that Mason Mount sustained a knock during their FA Cup match against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. The midfielder came off in the 97th minute when the match was in extra-time and headed straight down the tunnel, nodding his head in frustration.

After the game, Michels, who was in charge of the home side today as Thomas Tuchel was ruled out with COVID-19, said Mount felt a slight discomfort.

Speaking to the press about the Englishman's situation, he said:

"We had a couple of little injuries. Mason felt a little bit once in extra time with a shot. It was not a serious problem during the game. When he had this shot, he realised that he felt pain and we took him off. We will see, there will be further exams."

Mount, who gave an emphatic performance on the night, will hope the problem isn't too serious as the Club World Cup is on the horizon.

Chelsea travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the competition, with their semi-final clash scheduled for Wednesday, February 9.

He's been a key player for the Blues in the Premier League this season thus far, netting seven goals and making six assists in 21 games. His absence will indeed be a huge blow to their title hopes.

Chelsea's injury woes pile up

Chelsea had already come into the match without Reece James, Ben Chiwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, all of whom are injured. But after Saturday's clash they were left with more fitness concerns.

Mount wasn't the only casualty against Plymouth. Hakim Ziyech and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta also picked up injuries in what was essentially a Pyrrhic victory for the Blues.

While Michels confirmed that Azpilicueta, who scored their first-half equalizer, had a hamstring, it's unknown what's the case with the Moroccan.

Ziyech has been riddled with injuries since his €40 million switch from Ajax to Stamford Bridge in 2020. This has restricted him to just 36 appearances in the Premier League so far.

To make things worse, Tuchel might also miss their Club World Cup semi-final as he's likely to remain in isolation.

