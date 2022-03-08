"He is a genius" - PSG captain Marquinhos hopes 'decisive' Lionel Messi will make the difference against Real Madrid

PSG skipper Marquinhos has tipped Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to play a 'decisive' role for the Ligue 1 side against Real Madrid.

The Parisian club travel to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday night. Mauricio Pochettino's side hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg thanks to a splendid solo strike from star attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the game at the Parc des Princes, but had to wait until the 94th minute for the breakthrough. Messi had the opportunity to open the scoring earlier in the game but missed from the spot.

However, Marquinhos has backed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to make a difference in the second leg for PSG.

“On the field, you don’t see him, but he is a player who has the ball, and is decisive for the team, who makes decisive passes,” Marquinhos told Prime Video Sport France as quoted by PSG Talk.

“He is a genius. I hope he scores a lot and is on his night against Real Madrid.”

Messi has had an incredible record against Real Madrid, winning 20 out of 46 games against Los Blancos. The 34-year-old has bagged a total of 26 goals and 14 assists against the La Liga giants and PSG will hope their superstar can once again punish Real.

Messi has had an underwhelming season by his very high standards, having found the back of the net just seven times in 24 games across all competitions. However, he has turned himself into the prime creator of Mauricio Pochettino's side, having provided ten assists so far.

The Argentine superstar created four goalscoring chances in the first leg and had two shots on Thibaut Courtois' goal.

Can Messi fire PSG to Champions League glory if they beat Real Madrid?

Since their mega-money takeover, PSG have had plenty of success in French football, having become the dominating force in Ligue 1.

However, Champions League glory has eluded them thus far and this could prove to be their year if they can knock Real Madrid out of the last 16.

Messi, a four-time Champions League winner, could play a decisive role while Paris Saint-Germain have plenty of firepower all across their star-studded squad.

This could be Kylian Mbappe's last season for the French side, while Neymar could be a match-winner on his day too.

The Parisians might not be having the best of seasons but with the quality they have at their disposal, they will remain one of the favorites for the continental silverware as long as they are in the competition.

