"He gives us another dimension" - Marcus Rashford raves about Manchester United teammate after Leicester City draw

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford believes that Edinson Cavani is a 'top player' and that he adds another dimension to their side.

The Uruguayan international is one of the most prolific and experienced strikers of this generation with over 400 career goals to his name, and despite being 33, the Uruguayan international has been able to impact his new club in a positive manner.

The 2020 summer deadline day signing has already racked up four goals and two assists for the Red Devils, and was part of the rescue act for two successive games against Everton and Leicester City. Cavani scored an 88th-minute breakthrough against the Toffees in the EFL Cup and came off the bench to set up Manchester United's second goal late on against the Foxes.

Edinson Cavani scored a stunner against Everton

Speaking after their 2-2 draw against Leicester, the 23-year-old Manchester United forward claimed that Cavani adds something different to the variety of threats available at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal. Rashford said;

"He's [Edinson Cavani] a top player, he has lots of qualities and I think he gives us another dimension that's different to what we already have in the team. It's good to play with him and to see him scoring and assisting is important for any forward and we need to keep up between us what we've been doing."

5 - Edinson Cavani has been directly involved in five Premier League goals as a substitute this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player. Harbinger. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2020

The Manchester United forward added,

"For that goal, it was all the way from back, I think it was Eric [Bailly] who stepped up and played a good ball through the lines. It was a great turn from Edinson and he drove at Jonny [Evans] who then he had a decision to make, whether to step out to him or stay back and let him shoot. Edinson played a nice pass and it was a good goal, but to concede and to throw it away is difficult to take."

Cavani's other assist also came when Manchester United were under immense pressure as they were 2-0 away at Southampton. The 33-year-old former PSG superstar came off the bench to set up Bruno Fernandes for the Red Devils' first, before going on to seal the equaliser and winner later on in the game to complete a 3-2 comeback victory.

Manchester United's Rashford says Leicester draw 'feels like a loss'

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is adamant that his side should have registered all three points against the Foxes and that Manchester United did enough to win the game. Solskjaer's men led twice in the game but Brendan Rodgers' men came back into the game on both occasions, with neither of the leads lasting over ten minutes.

Reflecting on the draw, the 23-year-old remarked;

"It feels like a loss in the changing room. I think we deserved to win the game and we had the chances to win the game, but we didn't quite get over the line. Now we just need to recover and go again in the next one."

The Englishman missed a sitter with less than two minutes on the clock and could have had more on the afternoon if not for some questionable finishing. He scored the 50th Premier League goal of his career and became the third-youngest United player to reach this tally.

3 - Edinson Cavani is only the second player to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a Premier League game after coming on as a substitute for Man Utd (2 goals, 1 assist), after current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four against Nottingham Forest in February 1999. Super. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2020

"It could be more. I don't really like to look back, I just look forward and see where I can improve. When you miss a chance it's about the next one and thankfully it came not too long after and I managed to put it away. As a striker, you're not going to score every time, but it's important not to miss every time."

"If we score two goals in a game I think we expect to win it. It's difficult to take, but we move on to the next one now."

Manchester United slipped down to fourth place on the Premier League table after Everton's win against Sheffield United, and have 27 points to their name in 14 games.

