Reports: Three Bundesliga stars added to Manchester United's shortlist

Manchester United have been linked with a host of centre-backs over the last year and there have been three names added to the list as per new reports - RB Leipzig stars Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, and Schalke 04's Ozan Kabak.

This is according to Simon Jones of the Mail, who has reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have added all three names to their shortlist. Jones also reports that Leipzig's French pair are also being monitored by Liverpool, who have already considered a player (Divock Origi) plus cash deal for Kabak as well in the past.

Ozan Kabak made more clearances (94) and won more aerials (76) than any other Schalke player in Bundesliga this season.



20 years-old and Premier League bound? pic.twitter.com/iRbhDhNVLC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 27, 2020

Despite having a host of centre-backs on their books, the Red Devils have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements since last summer as they sought to shore up their backline. While the big-money signing of Harry Maguire has been been a moderately successful one, but there has been a belief that Manchester United need a pacey centre-back to complement the captain.

Kabak has been part of a struggling Schalke side who are yet to win a league game in 13 attempts so far. However, the Turkish international, said to be a combative central defender who is good in the air, was previously valued at £40m but will now be available for a fee of £25m.

113 – @RBLeipzig_EN Dayot Upamecano has made 113 progressive carries forward (5m+) in the Champions League this season, the most in 2019/20 and at least 27 more than any other player involved in the semi-final (Neymar 2nd with 86). Impetus. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/a5N0vxHQKd — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 17, 2020

Upamecano was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but the Leipzig star ended up signing a new deal which reportedly has a release clause of £36.5m. The Red Devils could face immense competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, who appear intent on signing him to replace the outgoing David Alaba.

Konate, much like Upamecano, also has a release clause and is being monitored by both Manchester United and Liverpool. Should either of the talented centre-halves leave RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga club could also potentially look to Kabak as a potential replacement.

Manchester United closing in on Moises Caicedo

Ecuador v Uruguay - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Apart from signing a centre-back, Manchester United are also looking to strengthen in the defensive midfield area and are said to be closing in on the signing of Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

The highly-rated Ecuadorean wonderkid, a boyhood Manchester United fan, is close to completing a €6m as per reports. At 19, Caicedo would fit in well with the new recruitment strategy employed by the club.

The Red Devils have already signed two other teenage stars in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, with the latter set to arrive later in January.

