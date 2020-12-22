"I was ready" - Bayern Munich superstar reveals he wanted to join Manchester United

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson regarding a move to Manchester United during the former manager's spell at Old Trafford.

The Polish international is widely regarded as the best centre-forward on the planet at the moment after what was a simply phenomenal season for the Bavarians. Lewandowski scored 55 goals across all competitions for Hansi Flick's men and fired them to a historic European treble, making them only the second side ever achieve this incredible feat on two separate occasions.

8 - Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bayern Munich history to score in eight consecutive games in major European competition, overtaking Jürgen Klinsmann's seven-game run ending in 1996. Machine. #UCL pic.twitter.com/OradNtVk7a — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

However, Lewandowski - the front-runner to win the Ballon d'Or this year until it was unfortunately called off - revealed that he was close to signing for Manchester United prior to his move to Bayern Munich.

The then-Borussia Dortmund striker wanted the move, but the Bundesliga club did not want to allow him to leave the Signal Iduna Park at the time, due to which he could not sign for Sir Alex's Manchester United.

The 32-year-old told France Football [h/t: SportWitness] in an interview;

"After my second year in [Borussia] Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson. He wanted me to come to Manchester [United]. There I was very interested. I can even say I was ready."

The treble-winning striker continued on his potential move to Manchester United,

"But Dortmund didn’t want to let me go. It didn’t bother me more than that because things were going well with Borussia."

After a failure to sign the Polish front-man, Sir Alex then went on to infamously purchase Robin van Persie from Premier League rivals Arsenal. The Dutchman fired Manchester United to the league title in the Scot's final campaign as the Red Devils' boss and his transfer proved to be one of the best pieces of business done by the club in last decade.

1 - Robert Lewandowski scored 55 goals for FC Bayern München in 2019-20 – 16 more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues in all competitions. Clinical. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/bmzYDPH8q4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

Lewandowski, however, went on to have a scintillating career after his move to Bayern Munich, winning six Bundesliga titles and scoring a jaw-dropping 266 goals in 307 games for them.

His heroics from the 2019/20 season were recognised despite the Ballon d'Or being called off as he was recently crowned as The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020 over the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The one-time Manchester United target has had a flying start to the ongoing campaign as well, picking up right where he left last year with 17 goals and four assists in just 12 league games. Lewandowski was also linked with Real Madrid later on during his time in Bavaria, but he remained at the club and fired Bayern Munich to unprecedented success.

