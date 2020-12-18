Robert Lewandowski's votes for FIFA Men’s Best awards revealed 

Robert Lewandowski named Thiago, Neymar, Kevin de Bruyne as the three best players in the world (in that order) for the FIFA Best awards. Lewandowski's votes for the best coach award went to Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa (in that order).

Robert Lewandowski voted:



Best FIFA Men's Player:

1. Thiago

2. Neymar

3. De Bruyne



Best FIFA Men's Coach:

1. Flick

2. Klopp

3. Bielsa — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 17, 2020

Robert Lewandowski, himself, won the FIFA Men’s Best awards whereas Jurgen Klopp was awarded the Best Men's Coach of the Year award. After the win, an elated Lewandowski said:

"It’s an incredible feeling. Today I am among them (Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric). It means I’ve always done the right things in my life."

Robert Lewandowski voted for Thiago and Hansi Flick at the FIFA Best Awards

Lewandowski's vote for Thiago shows how important the Spaniard was in the heart of Bayern Munich's midfielder as they lifted the Champions League. The midfielder is yet to stamp his authority in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool

Lewandowski's Bayern Munich faced Neymar in the Champions League as he led PSG to their first final. The Polish striker's first two votes for the manager award went to Flick and former manager Klopp.

His third vote went to Marcelo Bielsa who led Leeds into the Premier League last season.

Categories and Winners:

Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Lyon)

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)

Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FIFPRO Women’s World11:

Christiane Endler (Chile) (GK); Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France); Barbara Bonansea(Italy), Veronica Boquete(Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA); Pernille Harder(Denmark), Vivianne Miedema(Netherlands), Tobin Heath(USA).

FIFPRO Men’s World11:

Alisson Becker (Brazil) (GK); Trent-Alexander Arnold (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphoso Davies (Canada); Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany); Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

FIFA Puskás Award: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham vs Burnley)

FIFA Fair Play Award: Italy's Mattia Agnese, 17, who helped an opponent who lost consciousness during a game.

FIFA Fan Award: Marivaldo Francisco da Silva, a super fan of Brazilian club Sport Club do Recife, who has never missed a home game and takes a 60-kilometre walk to reach the club's stadium for every game.