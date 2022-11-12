"He could go out" - Pundit claims Manchester City star could leave the club next summer

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus believes Ilkay Gundogan could leave Manchester City at the end of the season to chase one last big payday.

The German midfielder has been a key figure for the Cityzens since moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He has won four Premier League titles in the process, among other honors.

Gundogan scored a vital brace during Manchester City's victory over Aston Villa on the final day of last season to secure their league championship.

The midfielder has made 18 appearances across all competitions this term and is one of Pep Guardiola's most trusted players. However, McManus believes he may leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

He told Football Insider:

“He is a tremendous player and a key part of the German team as well. I think if he wants to, he could go out and get himself a real big contract, his last big contract you might say. That is what he is thinking about. There will be some massive clubs who are looking at taking him if he becomes available and maybe they will offer more money for him."

He added:

"Teams in Germany will want him, probably other teams in England too. America maybe as well. He could get a big wage packet. Man City will do their best to keep him because he is such an important player there and he has a good eye for goal. But with him being out of contract in the summer then clubs will start looking.”

Pep Guardiola feels he cannot replicate current Manchester City situation with any other club

Guardiola's current Manchester City contract is set to expire at the end of the season. However, the Spaniard has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The legendary manager proclaimed (as per Sky Sports):

"(Would I) stay in another place for seven years? No, I don't think so. It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager. To be a manager for a long time you need to be so supported. The results help a lot, that is undeniable. In this world they sack you, they fire you, we know that."

He added:

"But, at big clubs, part of the success of the manager is the chairman, the sporting director especially, the CEOs and all the people here. It goes to the media, fans and players. There is stability. This is why I think only in few clubs this can happen."

