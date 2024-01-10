“He is god-like”, “That’s when you get world-class” - When Franz Beckenbauer made honest assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer once commented on the two modern-day giants Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner, recently breathed his last at the age of 78.

In 2012, when Messi became the first player to score five goals in a UEFA Champions League game, Beckenbauer heaped praise on him, calling him 'god-like' while also comparing him with Diego Maradona. He said (via Daily Mail):

“Messi is a divine player. He is god-like. He is a genius. When I watch him, I see a player who is very, very, skillful, very clever, and his left foot is like Diego Maradona’s.”

The legendary German also commented on Messi's rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. In his column for the Spanish daily AS during EURO 2016, he recalled Sir Alex Ferguson's praise of the Portuguese forward (via football365):

“I’ll always remember the day once when I got together with Alex Ferguson, the legendary trainer and manager at Manchester United where Ronaldo was still playing.

"Sir Alex told me: 'Franz, you cannot imagine a harder-working player than Ronaldo. Whether it’s before training, or afterwards – day in and day out, he is practicing his dribbling, his free kicks. When talent, willpower and hard work come together, that’s when you get world-class.'"

He continued:

"Like Ronaldo, Portugal has improved its game after only a lukewarm start in the tournament. In the 3-3 against Hungary, which enabled Portugal as third in the group to just narrowly qualify for the Final 16, Ronaldo was brilliant with his artistic heel-kick goal.

"Maybe there is more left yet for him to show. In the set-piece situations there is hardly any defense against Ronaldo, except for trying to keep him far away from the goal."

As it turned out, Portugal won Euro 2016, beating France 1-0 in the final. Ronaldo, though, didn't have much say on proceedings, as he was taken off due to injury in the 25th minute.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong

While both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have moved on from European football, they are still ruling football discussions across the globe.

In December 2022, Messi won the FIFA World Cup, which eventually led to him winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or, the eighth time he won the prestigious award. He joined Inter Miami last summer and helped them win their first-ever silverware in the Leagues Cup.

While Ronaldo couldn't lead Portugal to the World Cup, he has rediscovered his goalscoring form with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. In 50 games across competitions, he has scored 44 and assisted 13 goals.