"He goes into that bracket for me" - When Kyle Walker named only player who is in 'the same bracket' as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kyle Walker once named Kevin De Bruyne as the only player who is in the same league as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Walker played alongside De Bruyne between 2017 and 2025 at Manchester City.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football over the last two decades, winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together. Multiple players have been compared to them over the years, but few could match up to their legacy. Despite being at the twilight of their respective careers, Messi and Ronaldo are still considered among the greatest players in the world. Apart from their skills, their longevity makes them stand out across all sports.

In a January 2024 interview via FIFPro (h/t SPORTBible), Kyle Walker named Kevin De Bruyne as one of the few players who fall in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Walker's comments came after the Belgian was named FIFPro Team of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. He said:

"I think there's only certain players, the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, that you can say are in the same bracket as Kevin – Kevin goes into that bracket for me. When he came on against Newcastle, you could feel that push, you could feel that energy and that excitement. He gives you a lift and Kevin is at his best when he's on the ball playing passes that you don't think are even visible to play."

In the aforementioned comments, Walker was referring to De Bruyne returning to the pitch after a long-term hamstring injury in a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the 2023-24 season. The Belgian played for Manchester City for another season before joining Napoli this summer. Meanwhile, Walker signed for Burnley in this transfer window.

When Kevin De Bruyne named who among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo he would like to play with

In a 2023 interview via SPORTBible, Kevin De Bruyne was asked whether he would like to play alongside Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The Belgian midfielder chose the Portuguese legend, while having a clear reason for his choice.

"I would probably say Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical striker. Messi is still more of a playmaker. I am a playmaker, you can give me a striker," he said.

De Bruyne has not played alongside Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in his career. With both legends having left European football, the chance of a link-up could perhaps be possible if the Belgian leaves Europe in the future.

Earlier this year, reports linked De Bruyne to Messi's Inter Miami when he announced his departure from Manchester City. However, the move did not materialize as the Belgian decided to sign for Napoli this summer.

