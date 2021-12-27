"He was very good" - Callum Hudson-Odoi heaps praise on Chelsea star for his role in 3-1 victory over Aston Villa

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was delighted with Romelu Lukaku’s impact off the bench to help the Blues on to a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Speaking to Stadium Astro after the match, the English winger spoke about the way Chelsea had played, while applauding his teammate:

"I’m delighted. The way we came out in the second half was obviously enjoyable to watch from a fans’ point of view as well but also for ourselves. We knew what we needed to do. From the first half they were really overloading the sides which was very difficult for us at times to try and press them."

"But we adapted very well in the second half, we got over and then obviously we started to become more ruthless in front of goal and tried to create more chances in and around the box, especially when Rom came on. He was very good for us to hold the ball up, being around the box and to create chances so it was a very good performance from us."

The Blues had failed to win their previous two Premier league games prior to the match against Villa. They looked to have gotten off to the worst possible start when Reece James scored an own goal just before the half-an-hour mark. Jorginho drew level from the spot for the visitors after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled inside the box.

Lukaku was introduced at halftime with the game tied at 1-1. The Belgian forward showed smart movement inside the box and headed the visitors ahead in the 51st minute from a Hudson-Odoi cross.

Ezri Konsa then brought Lukaku down for another penalty in injury time. Jorginho converted again in stoppage time to make sure Chelsea got all three points. The Blues have drawn level on total points with second-placed Liverpool, but sit in third place due to goal difference. The Reds also have a game in hand.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel impressed with Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance against Aston Villa

Callum Hudson-Odoi had missed Chelsea's last three games after the star tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month. However, he returned straight into the starting lineup, and Tuchel found his performance brilliant:

"Callum was forced to play 90 minutes straight after Covid due to injuries during the match and that’s the way it is. [And] I think he was brilliant today and we forced him."

The Chelsea manager also noted that Hudson-Odoi wasn't fully fit, but the star overcame obstacles and played well:

“Normally it was clear he plays one half to the maximum of 60 minutes. This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch. [He] overcame some obstacles today and some adversity. There was a big game a very important game from him.”

