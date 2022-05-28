"He is so good" - Cesc Fabregas tips 19-year-old Barcelona star for superstardom

AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Barcelona midfielder Pedri and tipped him to reach the highest levels of the game.

The 35-year-old spoke about the current midfielders at Camp Nou and also weighed in on Gavi and Frenkie de Jong.

He stated his belief that Pedri's unique abilities mean it is no surprise that he has been a regular at both club and international level at such a young age.

”Pedri is brutal, he will be a superstar. He is so good that it is normal for the coach to want him every day on the pitch.”

Fabregas began his career at the Barcelona academy before making a move to Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

The 2010 World Cup winner soon became a mainstay of the first team at Highbury. He broke several records for the Gunners, including becoming the youngest first-team player and youngest goalscorer for the club.

Despite all his achievements at Arsenal, Fabregas was constantly linked with a return to Barcelona and made a dream return in 2011.

This did not go to plan on his second coming at Camp Nou and he transferred to Chelsea in 2014.

His time at Stamford Bridge was immensely successful and Fabregas departed as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

The former Spain international is one of the most creative players in football history and his knack for providing assists is almost unrivaled.

This gives him an edge in spotting talented midfielders and his comments on Pedri lays further credence to the high expectations from the 19-year-old.

Barcelona need to properly manage Pedri's gametime to avoid fatigue and early burnout

Pedri is a regular at club and international level

When Pedri joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2020, nobody expected the then 17-year-old to instantly make a mark in the first team.

However, he went on to enjoy a meteoric rise that saw him become a regular at both club and international level within a few months.

His first season in top-flight football saw him play all but two of the club's 54 matches in all competitions. His 52 matches played were the most managed by any first-team player that season.

That summer, he played all but one of Spain's six matches at the European Championship as they made it to the semifinal.

He immediately followed this up by playing all his country's games at the 2020 Summer Olympics where they were beaten finalists.

This meant Pedri played a total of 66 matches at the highest level in his first season of top-flight football.

These were hardly ideal conditions for an 18-year-old and the effects were felt last season.

The Spain international suffered a recurring hamstring injury that limited him to just 10 starts in La Liga.

History is littered with several generational talents whose careers we ruined by injuries as a result of burnout due to overexposure.

Barcelona have a potential long-term midfield maestro in their ranks and must ensure he is not overplayed.

