“He got no service” – Owen Hargreaves explains Cristiano Ronaldo frustration during Manchester United’s defeat at Everton 

Owen Hargreaves claimed that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo looked like "he'd had enough" during their demoralizing defeat to Everton in the Premier League. United lost 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday in yet another disappointing performance.

The 37-year-old was a bystander for large portions of the clash and showed his frustrations at not being able to get a foothold in the game.

Hargreaves, who played with the Portuguese star during his time at Old Trafford, believes the striker is fed up with the lack of service he's been given.

He explained that the former Real Madrid forward is growing tired of his situation in the side, telling Premier League productions (via Metro):

"Look at Cristiano Ronaldo during that game, he had had enough. He got no service. He got nothing to him."

Following the game, the Portugal captain's frustrations grew further when he was supposedly recorded smashing an Everton fan's mobile phone.

It has been a difficult return to life at Manchester United for the player, having made a blockbuster move from Juventus last summer.

He has scored 12 goals and made three assists in 25 Premier League games since making his return to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations at Manchester United to continue

Not the Manchester United return the forward had envisioned

Manchester United look likely to be finishing the season outside the top four.

This means Ronaldo faces the prospect of not featuring in the UEFA Champions League competition for the first time in 10 years! The last time the Portuguese star played in the second-tier European club competition was for Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Cup of 2002-2003.

Frustrating times for the legendary forward and that may only continue further with the likely acquisition of a new striker this summer.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the club will be looking to bring in a centre-forward to replace the likely departing Edinson Cavani. A host of names have been linked, including Benfica's Darwin Nunez (per DailyMail) and Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane (per Express).

With two of Europe's most highly regarded strikers being potential transfer targets for United, Ronaldo's place in the starting XI may be under threat.

One certainty is that the forward will be playing under a new manager should he remain at the club. ESPN reports that Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is set to be appointed as the club's next head coach.

The Dutchman's philosophy of gegenpressing is one that does not fit the 37-year-old who has been criticized for his lack of pressing throughout the season.

Ronaldo's second-spell in Manchester suffered yet another setback with the defeat against Everton. It remains to be seen if he will see out the one remaining year of his current deal with the club.

