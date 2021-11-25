"He has been dreadful" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Michael Carrick to drop Manchester United superstar in favor of Donny van de Beek

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick should drop Bruno Fernandes for Donny van de Beek against Chelsea.

Van de Beek got a rare start against Villarreal on Tuesday, but he wasn’t able to stamp his authority on the game as the Spanish side controlled the first half.

Fernandes came on late in the second half and Manchester United looked better with him on the pitch.

Manchester United won the game 2-0 to boost their morale ahead of a tough clash against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Agbonlahor, however, feels Carrick should show some ruthlessness and drop Fernandes for van de Beek for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

“The biggest thing is Michael Carrick needs to pick the best team to win the game. Forget about egos, forget about who the star man is, forget all that. He needs to think of Manchester United and winning games,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley.

“For me, Fernandes has been dreadful. No shots on target for two months. He’s been very poor. It’s time for him to have some time on the bench, nobody is undroppable. Van De Beek deserves the chance to start ahead of Fernandes. If Michael Carrick has got anything about him he will do that against Chelsea.

“Sometimes managers do not have that ruthless streak in them. Fernandes looks like one of those players that will be very loud in the dressing room. Maybe Michael Carrick won’t do that. Nobody is undroppable. That’s what you have to do as a big manager. It doesn’t matter who you are, you have to play the best team to win the game,” he added.

Bruno Fernandes likely to start for Manchester United against Chelsea

Although van de Beek scored in the 4-1 defeat to Watford last weekend, he failed to shine on Tuesday against Villarreal.

The Dutchman was not too involved and struggled to impact the game positively as the Spanish side dominated the ball in the first half.

Fernandes’ introduction in the second half added more bite and quality to the Manchester United attack.

So it would be a surprise if Carrick does not field the Portuguese midfielder against Chelsea come Sunday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram