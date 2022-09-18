"He has got some real ability" - Michael Owen wowed by Arsenal star in 3-0 Brentford win 

Former Manchester United star Michael Owen was amazed by Granit Xhaka's performance in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford.

The Gunners continued their blistering start to the 2022-23 Premier League season with a 3-0 defeat of the Bees.

Goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's side, who reclaimed pole position in the table.

Owen, now an eminent pundit, talked about the game on Premier League Productions and heaped praise on Xhaka in particular.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl FT Brentford 0-3 Arsenal



A supreme performance from the Gunners puts them back at the top of the Premier League table



#AFC FT Brentford 0-3 ArsenalA supreme performance from the Gunners puts them back at the top of the Premier League table 🚨 FT Brentford 0-3 ArsenalA supreme performance from the Gunners puts them back at the top of the Premier League table 💪#AFC https://t.co/UvFvtT8Trf

The Swiss international, who wore the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Martin Odegaard, bagged an assist on the evening.

He lifted a gentle left-footed dink from over the top for Gabriel Jesus to nod home for their second of the evening, and Owen called it a 'lovely ball'.

He said (via HITC):

“It was a lovely ball from Xhaka. I know this could have been prevented as well from Brentford. But Jesus just ghosts into that position."

Praising his ability on the ball, the 42-year-old added:

“Xhaka has got some, hasn’t he?! He has got some real ability to play this ball in and Gabriel Jesus, he just peels off.

“I do question Ben Bee and his positioning. But once he gets in, it’s a lovely header and that is a man full of confidence.”

Xhaka now has three assists in the league already and just needs one more to equal his tally from the last two seasons.

He's been in his best form since last term and continues to come up big for his team.

For the third time in Premier League history, Arsenal have won six of their opening seven games, having previously done so in the 2004-05 and 2007-08 seasons.

Arsenal back at the top of Premier League table

Arsenal recovered from the defeat to Manchester United in convincing fashion today and returned to the top of the league table with 18 points from seven games.

It was another brilliant display from Arteta's men, who clinically took Brentford apart to wipe out the memories of an embarassing defeat in this fixture last year.

The AFC Page @theafcpage



️ 3 points

️ 3 goals

️ Clean sheet

️ Top of the league



A dominant performance



#BREARS FULL TIME: BRENTFORD 0-3 ARSENAL️ 3 points️ 3 goals️ Clean sheet️ Top of the leagueA dominant performance FULL TIME: BRENTFORD 0-3 ARSENAL✅️ 3 points✅️ 3 goals✅️ Clean sheet✅️ Top of the league A dominant performance 💪#BREARS https://t.co/TvtglSPdKK

With 17 goals, they have also been the most prolific side in the division, behind only Manchester City (23) and Tottenham Hotspur (18), while conceding only seven times.

So far so good for Arsenal, who look like the real deal this season and have set the early pace in the title race.

