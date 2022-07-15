“He has still no intention to leave” - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United’s Frenkie de Jong chase after Barcelona agreement

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has no intention of leaving the Spanish club to join Manchester United this summer.

United have been linked with a move for the midfielder since the start of the current window. The Red Devils were reported to have agreed a €75m deal for the player. However, the Dutchman’s desire to stay at Camp Nou is well established.

The Spanish giants owe De Jong around €17 million in wages, which was said to be the initial obstacle that United were facing in finalizing the move. De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that the midfielder does not want to leave.

United are still not giving up, on their pursuit of the player though.

The latest development will come as a huge blow to Erik ten Hag, who is intent on adding the midfielder to his new squad. Manchester United have, in the past few days, looked at multiple alternatives for the midfielder and might have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Manchester United’s Frenkie de Jong deal appears to have stalled for good

While brokering an agreement with Barcelona was always full of obstacles, the fact that De Jong does not desire a move to Old Trafford could signal the death knell for the move.

United CEO Richard Arnold was said to have flown to Barcelona to finalize the deal, as per Talksport. However the club now risk embarrassment simply because they have been after a player who never wanted to move for such a prolonged period.

Frenkie de Jong is convinced he has a future at Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez. On the other hand, Manchester United might have to look at alternatives quickly in order to salvage their transfer window. While a deal for Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is said to be close to completion, alternatives to De Jong include Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.

Erik ten Hag is bound to be disappointed by his former ward's reluctance to join his new project, but both Neves and Tielemans are 25-year old midfielders with proven EPL experience.

They are both capable of operating as CDMs, which is one area Manchester United need to fill up. While they might not have the passing range and the fluidity of a Frenkie de Jong, both players can develop into world-class midfielders in their own right.

