“He was horrible to me” - Jack Wilshere reveals ex-Manchester City star used his shirt to clean his boots after jersey swap

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has recalled an incident from his playing days involving ex-Manchester City forward Craig Bellamy. The two faced off in a fifth-round League Cup encounter in December 2009, with Bellamy's City winning 3-0.

Wilshere, then 17 years old, started in the midfield for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. Bellamy, on the other hand, shared the attack with Carlos Tevez and Emmanuel Adebayor under boss Mark Hughes.

Goals from Tevez, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Vladimir Weiss were enough for City to move to the semifinals of the tournament, where they lost to eventual winners Manchester United.

Recalling his exchanges with Bellamy during and after the game, Wilshere said in the George Groves Podcast (via City Chief):

“I remember Craig Bellamy, I played against him. I was only 16 [17], it was in the League Cup away at Man City. He was horrible to me the whole game. Anyway, after the game I wanted his shirt. He gave it to me, I gave him mine. I walked off as I turn around, he’s cleaning his boots with my shirt!”

City Chief @City_Chief 🗣| Jack Wilshere: “I remember Craig Bellamy, I played against him. I was only 16, it was in the League Cup away at Man City. He was horrible to me the whole game. Anyway, after the game I wanted his shirt. He gave it to me, I gave him mine. I walked off as I turn around, he’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣| Jack Wilshere: “I remember Craig Bellamy, I played against him. I was only 16, it was in the League Cup away at Man City. He was horrible to me the whole game. Anyway, after the game I wanted his shirt. He gave it to me, I gave him mine. I walked off as I turn around, he’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5WqQB0TQjy

Wilshere's promising career was cut short due to injuries and he is now the head coach of the Arsenal under-18 side. The 31-year-old made 197 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, scoring 14 and assisting 30 goals.

Jack Wilshere tips Declan Rice to be future Arsenal captain

Jack Wilshere recently had his say on Arsenal's top transfer target Declan Rice. The West Ham United midfielder is reportedly set to join the Gunners with the two clubs having agreed on a £105 million fee, making him the costliest English player of all time (via Fabrizio Romano).

Wilshere believes Rice is captaincy material, and can continue to serve the club for many years.

“I saw his interview [after the Europa Conference League final] and I think he made it clear that he knows there is speculation, and everyone knows that Arsenal are interested,” Wilshere told AFTV (via Evening Standard).

The former midfielder added:

“Listen, I’d love to see Dec [at Arsenal]. I think what Dec has done as a young player for his club West Ham, for England, to lift a trophy, but also he’s their main man and to have that on your shoulders at 23, 24, is special.

“Anyone that gets him, I hope it is Arsenal because I think he’ll be sensational for the next eight to 10 years and eventually he could be an Arsenal captain. So I hope he does come, but it’s down to him.”

Rice is also said to be keen on joining Arsenal and will substantially improve Mikel Arteta's midfield should he make the move.

Poll : 0 votes