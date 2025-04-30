"He is my idol" - When Khvicha Kvaratskhelia picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once opined on the age-old Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Both legends remain among the best players in the world today despite having left European football over two years ago.

Ad

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for the last two decades, creating an era that will remain unmatched for years to come. Their rivalry heated up between 2009 and 2018, when Ronaldo was at Real Madrid and Messi at Barcelona. The two superstars faced each other at least twice each season during El Clásicos. Fans and pundits of the beautiful game will perhaps keep the burning question about who's the better footballer unanswered.

Ad

Trending

In a TikTok reel dating back to 2023, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined the bandwagon by sharing his take on the burning Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Georgia international gave a balanced answer and said (via GiveMeSport):

"I like Ronaldo more. But Messi is top."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia faced Ronaldo in only one game during the 2024 Euro group stages. Portugal beat Georgia 2-0 in the clash. He has never played against Messi.

When Victor Osimhen shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Osimhen - Source: Getty

In an interview with Italian outlet Pazzidifanta in 2023, Kvaratskhelia's former Napoli teammate Victor Osimhen shared his thoughts on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Unlike his ex-teammate, Osimhen remained neutral on the matter.

Ad

"I'm a fan of both. I've been asked this question many times, it's complicated. What they did is incredible. I asked them both for a photo when I played against them," he said (via All Nigeria Soccer).

The Galatasaray striker has faced Cristiano Ronaldo in two games, both of which came in the latter's final season with Serie A side Juventus (2020-21). Osimhen's Napoli won once and lost once against Ronaldo's Juventus. He has never faced Messi in an official clash.

Ad

Despite touching 40, Ronaldo remains one of the best goal-scorers in the world today. He was the highest goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League last season with 35 goals. The legendary Portuguese has already found the net 33 times in 37 outings across competitions for Al-Nassr this season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami to two titles since his arrival in the summer of 2023. These include the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. The Herons missed out on the MLS Cup last season, but the Argentine will try to lead them to triumph this year. Despite being slightly irregular due to injuries, Messi has scored eight times in 12 outings across competitions for the MLS side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More