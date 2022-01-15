"He is a liability" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Granit Xhaka, tells Arsenal they have to sell him

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has launched into Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka after he was sent off against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Carragher also went on to advise Arsenal that they best move Xhaka on, labeling him a 'liability':

"Xhaka does what Xhaka does."

"He makes an absolutely ridiculous challenge when Jota still has so much to do. The way he has taken him out and with the force he does it. There's no doubt it's a red card."

"From the outside looking in, every manager picks him, so I actually think he must be a good character, a good trainer and a good lad."

"He is a good player as well, we have seen that in a Switzerland shirt and at times in an Arsenal shirt. But it does get to the stage where he is a liability in terms of what we saw tonight."

"We can talk about how great Arsenal were, but more often than not, you go down to 10 men at Anfield, you don't just lose the game, you are probably out of the competition."

"Liverpool, in a situation like that, should be looking to win 2-0, maybe 3-0, and the game's finished. That comes down to Arsenal having 10 men and it happens too often."

"We spoke about how well Arsenal played against Man City but that was ruined as well and Xhaka was involved again [conceding the penalty for the equaliser."

"It just happens too much now. He's not a young lad where you think he'll learn from experience. He's one of their experienced players and that's the one thing that is stopping Arsenal from making that next step."

"I'm so impressed with Mikel Arteta and these young players and what they've shown this season, but the actual experienced players in the team are the ones letting the young players down."

"It's normally the other way around and that's a massive problem for Arsenal going forward."

"It's never going to change now. We're talking about a guy who has played maybe 250 games for Arsenal. That is a player they have to move on."

The 29-year-old midfielder has been sent off on 5 occasions since joining Arsenal and has also been subject to criticism from fans and was even stripped of the captaincy.

I want to apologize to everyone: Arsenal star speaks up after Liverpool red card

Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

After denting his team's chances of snatching a win from Liverpool's grasp, Granit Xhaka tendered an apology for getting sent off.

The star is also set to miss at least two games through suspension, which further adds to Arsenal's midfield woes. The club are currently low on first-team midfield choices, with fans even asking the Gunners to sign Jack WIlshere on a temporary basis in the meantime.

Mikel Arteta will have to figure out who to play from his dwindling choices in midfield before their clash with Tottenham tomorrow. Although they have requested a postponement of the game, there is no certainty that the Premier League will approve of the same.

