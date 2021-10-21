"He is special and one of the best in the world" - Paul Pogba says he loves playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Paul Pogba has revealed he loves playing for Manchester United and dubbed Cristiano Ronaldo the best player in the world after their win against Atlanta last night.

Here's what the French midfielder said:

"I enjoy playing at Manchester United. Cristiano is special - he’s one of the best in the world, I love playing with him."

Pogba's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of much title tattle in the last few weeks. According to reports, Manchester United offered him a new contract as far back as July. However, the Frenchman is yet to take a call on his future and will leave as a free agent next summer if a deal isn't agreed upon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started Fred and Scott McTominay ahead of Paul Pogba last night. But Pogba came on in the second half to help Manchester United to a 3-2 comeback win.

Pogba has been pretty vocal about his relationship with Juventus. While it's difficult to predict what's going to transpire, it's safe to assume that the Cristiano Ronaldo effect is going to play a massive role in his decision.

Manchester United have looked extremely dangerous with Ronaldo's addition. Pogba has always wanted to play with players of a high caliber capable of winning silverware, and Cristiano Ronaldo is right up there.

However, it remains to be seen if Pogba will sign a contract extension or leave Old Trafford for greener pastures.

Ronaldo scores 18th goal for Manchester United in the Champions League

The Red Devils were outclassed in the first half in their Champions League game against Atlanta.

Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral scored for the visitors and the game looked more or less over.

However, Solskjaer’s men made a sterling comeback in the second half. Marcus Rashford, in his first start of the season after injury, reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute.

Harry Maguire had been partly responsible for Atlanta's goals but redeemed himself in the 75th minute. He took advantage of Bruno Fernandes' cross that made its way past Atlanta's backline to the back post where the defender was waiting.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford! 🔴⚪️⚫️ 💪🏽 Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford! 🔴⚪️⚫️ 💪🏽 https://t.co/3rsmOBpS8H

Incidentally, Cristiano Ronaldo had the last laugh at Old Trafford. He thumped in a cross from Luke Shaw in the final minutes of the game that sparked a roar from Manchester United fans.

The Portuguese has now scored in three consecutive Champions League games for United for the second time. The previous attempt was in November 2007.

Ronaldo has now netted 137 Champions League goals and scored his 18th goal for United in the Champions League.

