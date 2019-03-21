'He is the best in history' - Former Barcelona icon hails Lionel Messi

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has hailed talisman Lionel Messi, claiming that he is the best player in the history of the sport.

In case you didn't know...

Xavi Hernandez needs no introduction. Football fans around the globe are familiar with the exploits of the Spaniard, who won everything there is to win for his club and country in his decorated career.

Xavi will be remembered as the architect of Pep Guardiola's famous 'Tikitaka' during the coach's stint with the Blaugrana. Both Messi and Xavi played alongside each other in arguably one of the greatest teams in the history for over a decade and won 24 trophies.

Meanwhile, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down and his sensational performances last week against Lyon in the Champions League and against Real Betis in the LaLiga is a testament to the fact.

With his superb hat-trick against Betis, Messi received a standing ovation from rival fans and led to a huge win for Barcelona. He broke Xavi's record to become the player with most wins with Blaugrana.

Messi will turn 32 in a few months but is enjoying another historic campaign so far. The five-time Ballon d'Ore winner is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe and has racked up staggering 39 goals and 21 assists in all competition so far.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona midfielder heaped praise on Messi, claiming that the Argentine genius is the best player in the history.

"Every day he is a better player. He is unbelievable. In my opinion he is the best player in history, not just in this moment, in history," Xavi said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"What he is doing is incredible. Every game he makes the difference, every game, since 12 years ago. I was playing with him and his skill...he's incredible. The best player in the history in my opinion for sure."

Xavi calls Lionel Messi the best player in history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L8VfKUids9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 21, 2019

What's next?

Barcelona are 10 points ahead in the LaLiga table and will host bitter rivals Espanyol after the international break.

