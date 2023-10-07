"He should just retire", "Biggest waste of potential ever" - Fans react as ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone doping

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a lengthy ban after he reportedly tested positive for testosterone doping following an investigation. The Frenchman was initially found guilty before an investigation was carried out, and his backup sample has also returned positive for the hormone.

Pogba tested positive for testosterone use shortly after the commencement of the 2023-24 season and was provisionally banned from football. In a bid to clear his name, the 31-year-old midfielder asked for a counter-analysis but that has also tested positive.

Expand Tweet

Italian giants Juventus stopped payments to Paul Pogba after his initial positive test, as they waited for a confirmation of his status. The Bianconeri now face a decision of whether to terminate the contract of the talented midfielder or stick with him.

Paul Pogba is facing a lengthy ban of up to four years after his positive test but could see his ban reduced to two years. This is only if he can prove that his use of the banned substance, reportedly DHEA, was unintentional.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to air their views on the case after the news came out of the looming ban for the ex-Manchester United man.

A disappointed fan advised that the Frenchman end his football career without further ado after his latest misfortune.

"At this point he should just retire"

Expand Tweet

Another group of fans were left disappointed by how the midfielder has underwhelmed throughout his career, despite his unmistakable talent.

"Biggest waste of potential ever"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A group of fans believe that this latest scandal precedes the end of his career, and he will slowly fade into football oblivion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan believes that Neymar and Pogba are similar in that they have not gotten the most out of their respective careers despite their talent.

Expand Tweet

Paul Pogba has seen his career enter into free fall since Manchester United exit

French midfielder Paul Pogba did not have the best of times at Manchester United, falling out with then-manager Jose Mourinho and losing the love of the fans. In his six seasons at Old Trafford after returning in 2016, he made 233 appearances, with 39 goals and 51 assists. He decided to leave the club in 2022 and move back to Juventus, a transfer he may regret now.

Since moving back to Italy, Pogba has seen his career encounter one serious problem after the other, both on and off the pitch. This has caused his progression to stagnate, and he has lost his place among the world's best midfielders.

He was accused of witchcraft against national teammate Kylian Mbappe by his brother, Mathias, while injuries have severely limited his game-time. He has only appeared 12 times for the Bianconeri since joining them last year and has lost his place in the national team.