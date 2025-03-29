“He just has to slap him in the face” - When ex-Barcelona star told Antoine Griezmann how to deal with ‘half autistic’ Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona and France star Christophe Dugarry once made derogatory remarks about how to deal with Lionel Messi to his compatriot Antoine Griezmann. His comments came when both Griezmann and Messi were playing for the Catalan giants.

Christophe Dugarry represented Barcelona briefly in 1997, making only 13 appearances and no G/A contributions for the club. During Antoine Griezmann's time with the Catalans, the Frenchman was once upset about his compatriot playing only the two final minutes in an Atletico Madrid clash. This led him to make certain controversial and ableist comments about Lionel Messi, which led to major backlash among football fans.

In an interview on RMC Sport, Christophe Dugarry criticized Antoine Griezmann for being allegedly scared of Messi. He also alleged that the Argentine superstar is autistic and said (via Daily Star):

"He [Griezmann] has lost confidence, his performances are not good. It's true that Lionel Messi could give him a few more passes, but frankly, it does not shock me. Griezmann loses the ball, he plays badly."

Dugarry added:

"Griezmann can't just go to Messi for them to solve their problems. Griezmann is afraid of who? Of a kid who's 1.50 metres and half autistic? He just has to slap him in the face if there is a problem."

Messi and Griezmann have made 85 appearances for Barcelona together, recording 12 joint-goal contributions across competitions between 2019 and 2021.

(It is worth noting that there is no official information or verification about Lionel Messi having any spectrum or neurodivergent disorder. The aforementioned comments were made at the discretion of the speaker's personal views.)

When Christophe Dugarry apologized for his comments about Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Christophe Dugarry's controversial comments about Lionel Messi led to major backlash and criticism among football fans. Shortly after the podcast was released, RMC Sport removed the particular section from that episode.

Further, Dugarry posted an apology message on social media about his comments, especially to those with autism spectrum disorder. He wrote on X (via Daily Star):

"I am sincerely sorry for the extent and the response to my comments on Lionel Messi. I did not want to stigmatise people with autism disorders, it was not my intention. I apologise to the people I offended."

Messi eventually left Barcelona in 2021 for free to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), before moving to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. He currently plies his trade for the MLS side.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann failed to make a mark at the Camp Nou and left as a loanee to join Atletico Madrid in 2021. The transfer became permanent the following year, and the Frenchman has been with Los Colchoneros since then.

