"He just talks to everybody" - Manchester United defender hails Cristiano Ronaldo's 'massive influence' at Old Trafford 

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's 'massive influence' at Old Trafford, saying that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner talks to everybody in the dressing room.

The English full-back spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Norwich City and returned to the Manchester United squad this summer.

Williams is yet to play his first match of the season for the Red Devils. However, the England U21 international is even happy to train alongside someone like Ronaldo.

Speaking to The Sportsman, Williams shared his admiration for Ronaldo's humble behavior and how easily accessible he is despite the superstar aura he carries. He said:

"I wasn't there when he first came back, but since I've come back, he's been a massive influence. He always talks to me. He makes sure that he doesn't leave anybody out. He just talks to everybody. He's not ‘I'm the superstar here, I'm not going to talk to anyone.’"

Williams added that Ronaldo talks to him and gives him advice during training sessions to help him improve his game. He added:

“He gives me advice. He talks to me. He has a joke with me. It’s just normal stuff. When you have a colleague that’s a footballer because at the end of the day, he’s a colleague of mine.”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has always been praised for his leadership skills by his teammates across different clubs. Williams is just another name on the long list of players who believe Ronaldo's presence in the dressing room greatly influences other players.

During the summer break, Williams was among the players rumored to be seeking an exit from Old Trafford as there were four left-backs at the club after they signed Tyrell Malacia. However, a transfer failed to materialize, and now the English youngster is working hard to prove himself to Erik ten Hag and fight for his place in the team.

Quizzed over what he thinks about his position in the Manchester United squad and his expectations from the ongoing season, Williams said:

"For me it's just about getting back to my hundred percent, showing the manager what I can do and going into training and proving that to him.

"It's easier said than done saying ‘I can do this and I can do that’. It's about showing it and putting it onto the field and putting it into matches so I'm just really excited to do that.”

Manchester United players join their respective national teams ahead of the Nations League matches and international friendlies.

Manchester United players, including stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Raphael Varane, have left to join their national teams. The national teams are set to play international friendlies and Nations League group stage matches.

Manchester United's previous two Premier League fixtures were canceled after the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. In their last match, Ten Hag's team registered a comfortable 2-0 win over FC Sheriff in their second Europa League group stage match.

The Red Devils will face defending champions Manchester City on October 2 after the international break.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far