"He knows the Arsenal way to play" - Fans tell Arteta to re-sign former star to solve midfield crisis

Arsenal fans have suggested a shock signing for the club as a solution to its current midfield crisis. Following Granit Xhaka’s red card, the Gunners only have two midfielders available as they head into the crucial game against their cross-town rivals.

An Arsenal supporter called in at talkSPORT to voice what a huge number of Arsenal supporters on social media view as a simple solution to their midfield issue – sign Jack Wilshere:

“For the last two months, we have had a footballer training with us – Jack Wilshere.

“He knows the club inside out, he knows the Arsenal way to play. He’s been training with the first team every single day for the last couple of months.

“We are so short in midfield. We’re going to Tottenham at the weekend and who have we got? Lokonga and Patino.

“They’re going to be playing in midfield.”

The one-time Gunners wonder kid is currently training with the club to maintain his fitness as he is without a club. The 30-year-old is at full fitness and looking to continue his playing career and would appreciate a chance in the shop window.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Jack Wilshere is better than having zero midfielders. Sign him tomorrow. Jack Wilshere is better than having zero midfielders. Sign him tomorrow.

Chris @ArsenalN7 Bring back lionhearted Jack Wilshere on a one game loan now! The man will spill his blood and guts to get another victory in the NLD Bring back lionhearted Jack Wilshere on a one game loan now! The man will spill his blood and guts to get another victory in the NLD https://t.co/k7eQpVO0vq

ArsenalWay @ArsenalWay Super jacky Wilshere



Super jacky Wilshere 😂 Super jacky Wilshere 👏 https://t.co/OVsp816QDO

Pier @Pier_C_1 I’m sorry but Jack Wilshere would have been better than Lokonga and Patino today (combined). #Arsenal I’m sorry but Jack Wilshere would have been better than Lokonga and Patino today (combined). #Arsenal

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk This might be an unpopular thought, but we should give Jack Wilshere a contract tonight.



We have until midday tomorrow to register players for the Spurs game. We have no midfielders. Who is going to try harder in a north London derby than Jack Wilshere with a point to prove? This might be an unpopular thought, but we should give Jack Wilshere a contract tonight.We have until midday tomorrow to register players for the Spurs game. We have no midfielders. Who is going to try harder in a north London derby than Jack Wilshere with a point to prove?

With Xhaka suspended and the absence of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, who are both at the African Cup of Nations, the Gunners are a little bare in midfield. The only available senior midfielder is Albert Sambi Lokonga and he will have to make do with youngster Charlie Patino in the middle of the park.

The addition of Wilshere would at least provide more tactical options for Mikel Arteta and would not be a bad short-term move. It’s yet to be seen what Arteta or the Arsenal shot callers have to say on the matter as they have offered no response.

Tottenham angry at Arsenal for requesting match postponement: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal are set to make this weekend's journey to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without a number of first-team players. Due to injuries, a positive Covid case, Granit Xhaka's suspension, and four players at AFCON, Arsenal are ill-prepared to take on their local rivals.

Leciester City's game against Everton was postponed by the Premier League after the Foxes cited Covid cases, injuries and AFCON. The postponement was accepted, and Arsenal are hoping to get the same treatment.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Gary Neville urges Premier League to reject Arsenal's request to postpone Tottenham game Gary Neville urges Premier League to reject Arsenal's request to postpone Tottenham gamemirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/IOz59Q5zGr

The club have officially confirmed that they have made the application to the Premier League, but Tottenham officials are unhappy about this, according to Sky Sports. The Tottenham hierarchy don't want the game postponed as they reportedly believe there isn't a Covid outbreak at Arsenal.

With the game set to take place on Sunday (GMT), the Premier League will have to make a decision on the matter very soon.

