“He leaves it in doubt” – Olivier Giroud admits it’s ‘frustrating’ to not have clarity from Deschamps on his involvement with France during 2022 World Cup

Ahead of the looming FIFA World Cup, France striker Olivier Giroud has shared his frustration at the uncertainty surrounding his participation in Qatar.

The AC Milan striker was a vital part of the Les Blues team that won the global event in its last iteration in Russia. However, head coach Didier Deschamps has not provided any clarity on whether the forward will help Les Bleus in their trophy defense.

Speaking in an interview with French media outfit Telefoot (via Get French Football News), the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker said:

“Now, as he (Deschamps) says, there are things that change and things that don’t. He leaves it in doubt.”

When the journalist asked if it was frustrating to live with the uncertainty regarding participation, Giroud did not mince his words and said:

“Yes it is frustrating… Look, once again, what matters is what happens on the field. I’m focused on what I have to do, and then the manager will decide.”

Giroud did not score a goal at the last World Cup in Russia. However, his performances up top helped other attackers in the team like Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

The French attack had no problems strutting their stuff as the team went on to win the tournament in grand style.

With the World Cup set to begin in just a couple of months, Deschamps will have to give his verdict soon regarding the AC Milan striker.

Giroud will also have to hope his impressive performances for the reigning Serie A champions are enough to get him in the World Cup squad.

The Frenchman registered 11 goals and four assists in 29 league appearances for Milan last season. He has contributed four goals and one assist in seven matches so far this season.

France struggle with injury crises ahead of World Cup

There are also a lot of minor injuries piling up within the core of the squad expected to compete in Qatar. Deschamps could field a whole team with the players currently absent, and what a team it would be.

Captain Hugo Lloris in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe and Theo Hernandez in defense. The midfield of Paul Pogba, Boubacar Kamara, N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot; with Karim Benzema and Kingsley Coman up front.

Some of these players - Lloris, Kante, Pogba and Benzema - are in Deschamps' strongest XI. They are not all out with long-term issues, but their absences have been a huge blow to France's UEFA Nations League games.

They lost 2-0 against Denmark on September 25.

France will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 22. The other two teams in their group are Denmark and Tunisia.

