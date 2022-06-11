“He left a deep impression on me on the day of the final” – Argentina star opens up on ‘dream’ Copa America run with Lionel Messi

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has opened up on the close relationship he shares with Lionel Messi.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder was a guest on the No Es Tan Tarde program back home and touched on several issues concerning his professional and personal life.

When asked about his bond with Messi, De Paul revealed that he instantly connected with the PSG attacker the first time they met.

“With Leo we hit good vibes from the first moment. I admired him before and today too, more as a person. He left a deep impression on me on the day of the final with Brazil.

“It was good or hell that day for him and he was as calm as possible. It gives me great pleasure to have collaborated with Leo's dream (of winning the Copa América).”

De Paul has formed a close relationship with Lionel Messi on and off the field over the last three years.

The duo are regularly seen together in social media clips and around each other during training.

They played a starring role as Argentina ended their three-decade trophy drought at the Copa America last year.

De Paul has been an ever-present under Lionel Scaloni and has won 41 caps for La Albiceleste since making his debut in October 2018.

Lionel Messi could inspire Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Lionel Messi will be participating in his fifth FIFA World Cup tournament later this year and there is a strong possibility that he could captain his nation to glory.

Argentina are by no stretch the strongest national team in the world. By and large, Messi has even gone to previous World Cups with more talented teammates donning the famous sky blue and white.

However, what the current crop lacks in superstardom, they make up for in team bond and togetherness. Lionel Scaloni has forged a team spirit that has arguably not been seen in Argentine football for over two decades and the result is evident.

The two-time world champions are currently on a 32-game unbeaten run which does not look likely to end anytime soon.

They thoroughly outplayed European champions Italy in the Finalissima and this saw their recent dominance brought to a wider audience.

With Lionel Messi arguably playing the impactful football of his international career, the Argentines will fancy their chances of ending their long wait for World Cup glory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far