"He'll be aware he can do better" - Luke Chadwick says he'd be surprised if Manchester United superstar left the club this summer 

Following a slow start to the season, Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is currently being linked with a departure from Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reacting to the rumors, former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick has said he'd be stunned if the attacker decides to part ways with the club.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the brightest talents to emerge from Manchester United's academy in recent years. The attacker has been a shining light since making it into the senior team in 2016 and Luke Chadwick believes his departure will be a big disappointment.

"I'd be surprised to see Rashford go," he told CaughtOffside. "It would be disappointing, he's a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there."

The Englishman also admitted that the attacker isn't in his best form at the moment. He, however, tipped him to bounce back in style and regain his spot in the starting line-up despite the tendency to have multiple suitors in the summer.

"But if he doesn't see the opportunity to play at United, he's a talented player, I think he'd have suitors," Luke Chadwick continued.

"He hasn’t been at the top of his game this season, it’s probably the first real dip he’s had, but all players have these dips in form and I’d be surprised if Rashford doesn’t come out of it again and earn his place back in the starting XI.

"It is concerning that he's not playing well, and I’m sure he’ll be aware he can do better," the Englishman added.

Marcus Rashford's poor outing with Manchester United this season

Has the attacker reached the end of the road at Old Trafford?

It goes without saying that the winger has endured a torrid outing this season. The attacker has made 24 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far during the campaign, recording five goals and two assists to his name.

As it stands, there are many rumors linking the attacker with a departure from Old Trafford in the summer. The likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham have all been mentioned among his potential destinations.

