"He'll do a good job" - Pep Guardiola backs his former player Xavi to succeed as new Barcelona manager

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola was questioned about Xavi's potential as the new Barcelona manager. Guardiola, who managed Xavi while the star played for the Blaugrana, had only words of support and positivity for the new manager:

"I said I didn't speak with him but if it's finally agreed then of course the best wishes. I'm pretty sure he'll do a good job."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona A legend on the pitch, with the soul of a manager A legend on the pitch, with the soul of a manager https://t.co/FFNvE98hNV

Late last month, Guardiola expressed support for the star, explaining that Xavi currently has more experience than he did when he managed Barcelona in 2008:

"Xavi, if it happens, I don't have any doubts that he's ready to do the job. He knows the environment which is so important. He knows the game, he has passion. He has more experience now that I had when I took over. If Xavi is the next manager, I wish him all the best and hopefully step by step the team can come back."

For Xavi at Camp Nou, the expectations from Blaugranes and the rest of the world will be massive. While he played under Guardiola's tutelage, the star guided Barcelona's midfield with tactical brilliance, and his entry into coaching was almost expected.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Xavi Xavi to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! Official statement from Al-Sadd on the agreement completed with Barça. Xavi is back and he’s the new manager. 🔵🔴 #FCB Xavi to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! Official statement from Al-Sadd on the agreement completed with Barça. Xavi is back and he’s the new manager. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Xavi https://t.co/fUdSxjbua4

During his two-year stint at the helm of Al-Sadd, Xavi guided the team to seven trophies, including the Qatari Stars Cup and the Qatar Stars League. His arrival at Camp Nou is clearly a step-up for the Barcelona legend. Fans of the club will be hoping that the young manager can return the Catalan giants to their former glory.

While at Barcelona, Xavi notably spent 17 years and played 767 games for the senior team.

Barcelona needs two or three new players: Rivaldo tells new boss Xavi

Barcelona Victory Parade

Rivaldo has admitted that the Spanish giants may be difficult for Xavi to manage, due to inexperience, but he has offered some advice. For Rivaldo, a few signings could boost the team's chances in La Liga and the Champions League next year:

"Xavi is about to become Barcelona manager and he has a tough mission ahead. But a few shrewd signings in the January transfer window could boost his chances of success this season."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"The team needs two or three new players to reinforce the squad, but Xavi will also need to get the best out of his current players, adapting the style of play to their qualities and bonding nicely with his group."

Edited by Diptanil Roy