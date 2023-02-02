“He’ll play if he’s there to play” – Aguero teases Kings League move for Lionel Messi as PSG contract talks drag on

With his contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stalling, Lionel Messi is yet to cement his future, and Sergio Aguero is interested in signing the famous footballer to his Kunisports team in the Kings League.

This has sparked a wave of anticipation and speculation amongst fans of both Messi and Kunisports, as they dream of seeing the two footballing legends reunited on the same team.

He scored and immediately hit the Riquelme/Messi celebration



Aguero has certainly raised the excitement for the fans, as he stated (via El Nacional):

"Obviously it's not easy, but it depends on his situations and how he will be at the end of the season. Leo and anyone have the door open to play at Kunisports. You never know. It would be very nice. He will play if he is ready to play."

Despite the fact that it may seem unlikely due to the timing of the season and Messi's current status, this won't stop the fans from dreaming about the playmaker in Kings League. it is also possible that the PSG forward could retire from traditional football at the end of the season and move to play with Aguero instead.

Lionel Messi has already accomplished a great deal in his career, including winning the World Cup, and he can potentially hang up his boots feeling he has done everything that's possible in the game.

Kunisports continue seeking PSG forward Lionel Messi

According to El Nacional, the Kunisports team has been adding to the speculation of Messi's potential move. The Kings League side have constantly shared various messages and images on social media that hint at their strong desire to sign him.

They have also expressed a desire to have Lionel Messi face off against Iker Casillas' team, who experienced Messi's remarkable goal-scoring abilities first-hand when he was a goalkeeper for Real Madrid.

Although the chance of Messi playing in the Kings League is slim, there is still a huge amount of belief among fans that this could come to fruition. As a result, it is impossible to predict what the future holds for Messi and Aguero, and if they will play together.

In the meantime, PSG are pressing Lionel Messi to decide whether he will stay in France beyond the current season, according to 90min. Although his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, he and his team have declared that they will not be rushed into making a hurried decision.

90min reported that while Messi and his family are content in Paris, they are still considering the possibility of staying at PSG or moving on.

