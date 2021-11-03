"He'll still be doing the stupid stuff when he's 35" - Paul Scholes blasts Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba was slammed by Paul Scholes after the Frenchman struggled to impress in yesterday's clash with Atalanta.

According to the former Red Devils midfielder, Pogba needs to have experienced figures behind him as he has a tendency to do 'stupid stuff' on the pitch.

The former England midfielder was quoted as saying:

"Pogba needs somebody on him all the time. Somebody there that he totally respects, he needs experienced people behind him. How old he? 28? He's a really experienced player. But he's one of those that will get to 35 and be exactly the same."

"He'll still be doing the stupid stuff where he's stud rolling the ball, holding people off and showing how strong and skilful he is. The biggest thing with Paul is his concentration. He goes away with the fairies at times."

Paul Scholes backed up his argument by reflecting on Paul Pogba's spell with Juventus, claiming the 28-year-old benefitted from having veterans behind him.

"You think of the Juventus team he played in, where he was brilliant and was why we signed him."

"The experience around him - [Andrea] Pirlo, [Giorgi] Chiellini, [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Gianluigi] Buffon, an aggressive manager. He will need that treatment until he's 35."

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand agreed with Paul Scholes' criticism of Paul Pogba. Ferdinand claimed the Frenchman has failed to meet up with expectations.

He said:

"Paul Pogba would agree that he hasn’t delivered to the level he would expect of himself in a Manchester United shirt. He is not getting the international jolt he gets with France. Maybe he needs that fear of not playing if he isn't performing."

Paul Pogba's contributions for Manchester United have dropped in recent weeks

Paul Pogba's numbers for Manchester United this season

Although his impact has reduced significantly in recent weeks, Paul Pogba started the season on a brilliant note. The midfielder bagged four assists for Manchester United in their Premier League opener against Leeds. So far, he's bagged seven assists for the Red Devils in 13 appearances across all competitions.

However, it is worrying to learn that the Frenchman hasn't scored for the Premier League giants this season. He's also failed to set up any goals in each of his last eight games for the club. It remains to be seen if that will change this weekend, with a vital clash with Manchester City coming up on Saturday.

