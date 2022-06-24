“He’ll want to play every game as always and what’s wrong with that?” – John O’Shea urges Ten Hag to use Cristiano Ronaldo ‘in the right way’ at Manchester United

Former Manchester United player John O'Shea has urged Erik ten Hag to use Cristiano Ronaldo 'in the right way' during his reign as Old Trafford boss.

The former Ajax manager has perhaps never managed a player of the stature of the legendary forward.

Ronaldo, 37, has been one of Europe's deadliest forwards for many years and flourished on his return to Manchester United last season.

The Portuguese star managed 24 goals in 39 appearances for the Red Devils and O'Shea believes Ten Hag needs to use the talismanic forward according to his strengths.

The former United defender, who played alongside Ronaldo for six seasons, told Paddy Power. (via Mirror):

“Cristiano Ronaldo will want to be the key man for Manchester United next season but there’ll be discussions and Erik ten Hag said in his first press conference that he’ll have those with Ronaldo in person, rather than telling the media.”

He continued:

“When you see what he does and the goals he brings to the team, having Cristiano there is going to be an asset and I’m sure the new manager will get that across to him. He brings goals and every team wants goals – they’re so crucial."

United have been linked with a number of attacking acquisitions to boost the options at Erik ten Hag's disposal.

They are yet to pull-off any deal, however, for any player let alone a forward, but O'Shea believes Ronaldo should be expected to be United's main man.

“Every manager wants new attackers and new signings, but he’ll have Cristiano Ronaldo in his side who can produce hat tricks, winning goals and amazing quality. He’ll want to play every game as always and what’s wrong with that? But the manager has to control that and make sure he uses him in the right way.”

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer and will report back for pre-season training Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer and will report back for pre-season training 👇 https://t.co/vlTp6zat1H

Erik ten Hag looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on the United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is excited at the prospect of working with the 37-year-old.

He told reporters ahead of his arrival at Old Trafford, (via Mirror):

"I am looking forward to working with him. Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he has already shown, and I think he is still very ambitious. Of course I want to keep him in. He has been very important for Manchester United this year and can show great statistics."

Football Daily @footballdaily Erik 🗣 "Of course."



🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"



Erik 🗣 "Goals."



Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project Erik 🗣 "Of course."🗣 "What do you feel he can bring?"Erik 🗣 "Goals."Erik ten Hag keeps it simple when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo fits into his Manchester United project https://t.co/NTakspj85c

Cristiano Ronaldo has a year left on his current deal with the Red Devils.

Despite rumors he could leave, he is set to be part of Ten Hag's side next season.

