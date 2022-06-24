Cristiano Ronaldo's return for pre-season confirmed as Manchester United superstar set to stay at Old Trafford despite transfer rumours: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to stay at the club despite his frustration over the Red Devils' lack of transfer activity.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United from Juventus last summer and was one of the few positives at Old Trafford last season.

The talismanic forward hit 24 goals in 39 appearances. He was expected to be at the forefront of the Red Devils' new era under Erik ten Hag.

However, Portuguese outlet Record reported that the Portuguese star was frustrated with his club's lack of response in the transfer market. So much so that the 37-year-old was on the verge of having a 'nervous breakdown'.

AS also claimed that Ronaldo could be set for a move to Bayern Munich to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Sky Sports has now reported that despite rumours of the veteran forward's unrest, he should report to pre-season training with Manchester United.

The United star is currently enjoying the off-season with his family before pre-season commences in the coming weeks.

United will kick off their pre-season on July 12 with a clash against fierce rivals Liverpool.

Rumours that he could replace Lewandowski are wide of the mark, as he doesn't fit the Bundesliga champions' transfer philosophy.

Bayern are trying to persuade Lewandowski to see out the remaining year of his contract at the Allianz Arena despite Barcelona's attempts to lure him to the Camp Nou.

United players who didn't feature in international fixtures will return to training at Carrington on Monday, while those who did will follow suit the following week.

That includes Cristiano Ronaldo, who was part of the Portugal national side for UEFA Nations League games in the past month.

Manchester United's first summer signing to change mood of Cristiano Ronaldo

Frenkie de Jong (right) could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reservations over Manchester United's lack of activity in the transfer market is understandable. The Red Devils finished last season sixth in the league and are in need of a rebuild.

The club have seemingly put all their attention in trying to secure a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Athletic's David Ornstein believes United could eventually get their top target, telling Hayters TV (via UnitedInFocus):

“Frenkie de Jong is a transfer that number of people you speak to, are convinced he will end up at Manchester Unitd. Now, it may be a painful and long process for United and their fans. But in the end it’s likely Erik ten Hag will get his man.”

United Watch @TheUtdwatch

(@televoetbal) #mufc 🥇 Manchester United still see Tyrell Malacia as an important reinforcement. But before doing other deals, Manchester United first want to finalise the purchase of Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United still see Tyrell Malacia as an important reinforcement. But before doing other deals, Manchester United first want to finalise the purchase of Frenkie de Jong. (@televoetbal) #mufc 🥇 https://t.co/CAZcNQ87EA

De Jong could be the first arrival before the Red Devils' pursue their other targets.

Christian Eriksen is another midfielder being heavily linked with Manchester United. Sky Sports has reported that he could choose between United and Brentford.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far