"He hasn't looked at the level at Chelsea" - Darren Bent urges Manchester United to sign 26-year-old star instead of Marc Cucurella

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has claimed that Manchester United should not look at signing Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent stated that the Spaniard has not performed well enough with the Blues and that Brentford's Rico Henry was a better option.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a left back on a short-term fix towards the end of the window. This comes after Luke Shaw suffered a long-term muscle injury. Backup option Tyrell Malacia is also recovering from an injury. This leaves just youngster Alvaro Fernandez as the only recognised player in that position for ten Hag's side. Diogo Dalot was deployed in the position in the 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

Bent emphasised on the 25-year-old's struggles in his first season at Chelsea. He claimed that while he looked decent playing as a left-sided center back in a back three, he struggled playing as a left back or left wing-back.

Rico Henry, meanwhile, was an excellent performer last season as Brentford finished in the top half of the Premier League.

Manchester United are keen on securing Cucurella on a loan deal. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that the Red Devils have begun negotiations for the defender. The report further claims that the side consider him as the primary option due to his fit within ten Hag's system.

Cucurella joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion last season on a £62 million deal. After the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, he has fallen down the pecking order, behind Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen.

Chelsea manager offers update as Manchester United intensify pursuit of star

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he expects Marc Cucurella to be available for the side's upcoming Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon. Speaking ahead of the game, he said:

"I cannot talk about supposition or rumours," Pochettino explained. "For tomorrow he is going to be able to play. The club did not communicate to me.

"All of the players in the squad are in our plans. It's about situations, players and club, club and players. All of the players that are in our squad are in our plans even if they didn't play at the moment."

The 25-year-old is the subject of interest from Manchester United. Ten Hag's side are looking to complete a loan deal for him after Luke Shaw suffered a long-term injury.

The Red Devils have made initial contact with Chelsea over a possible deal. Fabrizio Romano stated that they offered a loan fee of around £2 million but the Blues are asking for more.