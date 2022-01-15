“He looks like a leader” – Joe Cole claims Chelsea star can become a "big player for the club for many years”

Although Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku stunned the Blues faithful with an interview that indicated his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, the forward has since apologized. With the storm surrounding the event now calm, Blues legend Joe Cole has praised the Belgian international, marking him as a potentially big player for the club.

Speaking to TalkSport, Cole noted some of the difficulties Lukaku has faced, indicating that the Belgian international looked like a leader:

“He [Lukaku] just needs to get back to what he does and that’s scoring goals. I’ve looked at body language in the games and I think he’s on it.

“He’s had an injury and I think that affected him. I think they handled it well. I still think he will be a big player for the club for many years.

“It has been a bit stop start for him, but he looks like a leader.”

LDN @LDNFootbalI



𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫. Romelu Lukaku x Timo Werner up front for Chelsea… ⚔️𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫. Romelu Lukaku x Timo Werner up front for Chelsea… ⚔️𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫. 🔥 https://t.co/EYnXtKvVsT

Joe Cole also praised the manner with which Blues boss Thomas Tuchel handled the events around Lukaku's infamous interview. The Chelsea legend admitted that Lukaku's words were part of "mistakes" which footballers could make during interviews:

“You look at the situation and we’ve all made mistakes in interviews and said things we shouldn’t have as young footballers and experienced footballers.

“I think Chelsea handled it really well. Maybe years ago, this would have lingered on, but Thomas Tuchel has had the conversation, left him out for a game, now he’s come back."

Last month, the unsanctioned interview Lukaku had with Sky Italia picked up steam and took Stamford Bridge by surprise. The star hinted that he wasn't happy with Tuchel's methods at the club and even discussed a return to Inter, where he flourished last season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC #Inter Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano (he smiles)". Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano (he smiles)". 🔵 #CFC #Inter https://t.co/ma1BNrKhZd

Lukaku notably sat out an important match against Liverpool and eventually apologized officially. With the viral interview now behind him, the star will be looking towards improving his goalscoring rates at Stamford Bridge.

PSG intent on parting with £75 million for Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

According to a report from Catalan outlet El Nacional, PSG are intent on bringing Romelu Lukaku to the Parc des Princes. The move, worth £75 million, is supposedly in the works.

Lukaku is said to be the Parisiens option to replace PSG's Kylian Mbappe whose contract hasn't been renewed and is set to expire in approximately six months. The young PSG star has been courted by Real Madrid and could well move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Lukaku earlier spoke about a possible move back to Inter. However, this seems unlikely seeing as Inter have replaced him already with Edin Dzeko. Although Lukaku has apologized for his words, PSG are reportedly set to swoop in on the forward for a cheaper fee if he remains unhappy at Chelsea.

