"He makes too many bad decisions" - Craig Burley slams 'unreliable' Chelsea star despite 6-1 win over Middlesbrough

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has blasted Mykhailo Mudryk after the latter struggled during the Blues' 6-1 victory over Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, January 23.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. came back from a 1-0 deficit in the first leg to thrash Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate, booking their spot in the Carabao Cup final. A Jonny Howson own goal (15') got Chelsea back into the tie.

Enzo Fernandez (29'), Axel Disasi (36'), Cole Palmer (42', 77'), and Noni Madueke (81') all got on the scoresheet. Morgan Rogers (88') scored a consolation goal for the away side.

While the Blues looked dominant on the pitch, Mudryk struggled to get anything going despite being included in the starting XI. The 23-year-old received a yellow card and constantly made poor decisions on the pitch, losing three duels. As a result, he was subbed off at half-time for Madueke.

Burley told ESPN (via HITC):

“I don’t trust Mudryk, at all. I think what he does most of the time is a head-scratcher. He wants to do everything at 100 miles per hour, so I don’t really trust that."

He added:

“He makes too many bad decisions to be in this Chelsea side. Whether it’s without the ball or with the ball. His decision-making is poor – Mudryk is going to have to sharpen up. He is unreliable.”

Mudryk is yet to find form this season, netting just four goals and providing two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough: Who was the Player of the Match?

Chelsea were at their very best as they ruthlessly demolished Middlesbrough with a clinical 6-1 win to book their spot in the EFL Cup final. Let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was.

As per FotMob, Cole Palmer was given the highest rating of any outfield player on the pitch (9.0). The 21-year-old netted a brilliant brace and created two big chances. He also completed 35 out of his attempted 44 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent and completed both of his long balls.

The Blues will face the winner of the tie between Fulham and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 25. The Reds currently hold a 2-1 advantage over the Cottagers and will face them in the second leg later today (January 24).