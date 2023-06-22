"He managed to keep me off Instagram longer than in bed" - Woman who exposed Neymar's alleged infidelity rips into PSG superstar 

Fernanda Campos, the woman who exposed PSG superstar Neymar's alleged infidelity, took a massive dig at the Brazilian after she had her Instagram account taken down.

Brazilian blogger Fernanda Campos recently accused PSG forward Neymar of cheating on his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi with her. The 31-year-old allegedly got together with Campos on Brazilian Valentine’s Day Eve (June 12) and had an intimate night with her.

Fernanda Campos reported the PSG No.10's infidelity to the Brazilian website Metrópoles. She also provided screenshots of her messages with Neymar as evidence to support her story.

The Brazil international reportedly attempted to contact Campos but she rejected his calls. He proceeded to accuse her of tarnishing his name for fame, which later led to her Instagram being taken down.

She took a massive dig at him on social media saying (via Liberta Depre):

"He managed to keep me off Instagram longer than in bed."

LIBERTA DEPRE @liberta___depre Fernanda Campos, mulher que expôs traição de Neymar e teve o Instagram derrubado, catucou o jogador:



“Ele conseguiu me deixar mais tempo fora do Instagram que na cama”.



📸: Divulgação Fernanda Campos, mulher que expôs traição de Neymar e teve o Instagram derrubado, catucou o jogador:“Ele conseguiu me deixar mais tempo fora do Instagram que na cama”.📸: Divulgação https://t.co/YYeLShXmJS

It is currently unclear if Neymar and Bruno Biancardi are still together after this incident.

PSG superstar Neymar issues public apology after cheating on his pregnant partner

PSG megastar Neymar issued an emotional, public apology after being exposed for cheating on his pregnant partner Bruno Biancardi.

The pair opted to keep their relationship away from the public eye at the start but confirmed they were dating in April 2022. By the summer, the model and fashion influencer publicly stated that she was single again, with the reasons for their breakup not being disclosed.

They got back together earlier this year and announced they were expecting their first child together in April. This would be Neymar's second child as he has a son, Davi Lucca from his ex-partner Carolina Dantas.

The 31-year-old issued a public apology on his Instagram after being exposed for cheating on her pregnant partner. He commenced:

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends."

"All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family. This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood, continues the player. Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public."

He concluded:

"I can't imagine myself without you. I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will prevail, our love for each other will strengthen us."

On the pitch, Neymar is still contracted to PSG but rumors have strongly linked him with a move away from the club.

Poll : 0 votes