"He doesn't matter to me" - Nagelsmann sends transfer message to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumors of Dortmund move

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann claims he isn't bothered about the prospect of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo joining Borussia Dortmund.

The 37-year-old superstar is reportedly keen to leave Old Trafford this summer, just a year after his return to the club. German publication BILD has claimed that Ronaldo is keen on a move to Dortmund as he could score goals in a new country while also returning to the Champions League.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldo’s last hope of a Manchester United exit.



A move to Sporting does not interest CR7 or Ruben Amorim

No chance of Atleti now

Ronaldo forced to run ‘punishment’ laps in training



@JacobsBen



cbssports.com/soccer/news/cr… Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldo’s last hope of a Manchester United exit.A move to Sporting does not interest CR7 or Ruben AmorimNo chance of Atleti nowRonaldo forced to run ‘punishment’ laps in training 🚨 Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldo’s last hope of a Manchester United exit.🔴 A move to Sporting does not interest CR7 or Ruben Amorim🔴 No chance of Atleti now 🔴 Ronaldo forced to run ‘punishment’ laps in training 📝 @JacobsBen cbssports.com/soccer/news/cr…

Nagelsmann was asked about the prospect of his team coming up against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and current Manchester United megastar. The 35-year-old boss stated (as per The Mirror):

"To be honest, I don't care if Cristiano goes to Borussia! Whether he goes there or not, he doesn't matter to me. The only thing I know is that he has a contract with United. I've already learned not to talk about players who aren't mine.

"He's not the youngest anymore and that means you spend a lot of money. I think many clubs would like to have him, but 15 clubs in Germany couldn't afford his annual salary. And I don't see him earning around €500,000 per year – I simply cannot imagine it."

When asked why a major team would want to sign the legendary forward, Nagelsmann replied:

"Everyone knows that he is a great player, capable of scoring many goals. And, if you involve him, you will sell many shirts."

Bayern have made a perfect start to their Bundesliga title defense after scoring eight times in their opening two games. Meanwhile, Dortmund inexplicably conceded three times in the final five minutes to lose against Werder Bremen despite being 2-0 up..

Fear the Wall @FearTheWall "Borussia Dortmund: Cristiano Ronaldo's Only Hope" is definitely not something I ever had on my bingo card "Borussia Dortmund: Cristiano Ronaldo's Only Hope" is definitely not something I ever had on my bingo card

Borussia Dortmund chief executive denies links with Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Having sold Erling Haaland this summer and following the diagnosis of Sebastian Haller's illness, the German giants are desperate for a new centre-forward.

Despite links between themselves and the Portugal captain, chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has poured cold water on the rumors. He claimed that there has been no contact between any of the parties involved, as The Mirror quoted him as stating:

"I love him as a player, it's certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it."

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last term, but appears not to fit into Erik ten Hag's system of play for the Red Devils. He is yet to get off the mark this season as United crashed to defeats in their first two league games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”, he told @Sky_Jesco Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”, he told @Sky_Jesco. 🚨🟡 #BVB

United take on Liverpool on Monday, August 22, and Ronaldo will look to get on the scoresheet.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit