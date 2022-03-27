"He may well be thinking that the time is right to move on and play at a high level"- Alan Hutton believes Liverpool star will 'assess his situation'

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton believes Liverpool star Joe Gomez will seek a move away from Anfield this summer. Joe Gomez joined the Reds from Charlton in a deal worth £3.5 million in 2015.

He became a regular starter for the club from the 2017-18 season. The defender formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the club's defense during the 2019-20 season.

Gomez has helped the club win a Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League title, and a Carabao Cup. His progress at Anfield has been hampered by recurring injury problems, however, and he made just 12 appearances last season.

The 24-year-old has played just 15 games for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. He is behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order. Hutton believes Gomez could leave this summer and join a club where he will play regular football.

"It's a difficult one for Gomez coming in. He's a centre-half, it's always going to be tricky to replicate what Trent Alexander-Arnold does for that Liverpool team. He's still only 24, and of course, he will be wanting to play as much as possible at this point his career," Hutton told Football Insider.

"He has fallen well down the pecking order at Liverpool, especially after that serious injury he had. He may well be thinking that the time is right to move on and play at a high level. It could be time to assess his situation," he added.

According to 90min, Joe Gomez is keen to be a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The 24-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from Leicester City, Tottenham, Newcastle United, and West Ham United.

Liverpool could offer Joe Gomez to Aston Villa as part of player swap deal

According to Liverpool Echo, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a fan of Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa. The 24-year-old has formed an impressive partnership with Tyrone Mings at the heart of Aston Villa's defense.

He has caught the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs thanks to his consistent performances for Steven Gerrard's side. Konsa has made 92 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions and has scored six goals.

The Reds could offer Joe Gomez plus cash to Aston Villa in exchange for Ezri Konsa this summer. Reports suggest Villa value the England Under-21 international at £48 million.

