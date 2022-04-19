"He doesn't need to tell me what he does" - Arteta provides blunt response as Arsenal star edges closer to summer exit

Arsenal are still undecided whether or not to extend striker Alexandre Lacazette's contract, albeit for the short term. As things stand, he will be a free agent in June and is therefore allowed to open contract talks with prospective clubs. He recently gave an interview to Canal Plus where the striker revealed that he has been in conversation with multiple clubs to decide his next destination.

Lacazette expressed his desire to play European football and admitted that he misses playing in the Champions League. However, the Arsenal faithful have not taken kindly to their striker's interview. It comes at a time when the north London club are in poor form and have lost ground in the top-four race.

Mikel Arteta was addressing the media in the build-up to his side's game against Chelsea in midweek. He offered a blunt response to the Frenchman's situation, as reported by Football London.

"His contract situation allows him to make a decision about his future. We have expressed our intention is to speak in the summer. For the rest, I just want him fully focussed on his duty which is to defend Arsenal in the best possible way."

Lacazette was given the captain's armband after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was excluded from the squad in December last year.

The Frenchman continued the responsibilities after Aubameyang departed for Barcelona in January. He is seen as a senior figure who is expected to lead from the front in a young squad that is still learning every step of the way.

As such, the Arsenal faithful are not too pleased with their captain talking about playing in the Champions League with another club. He missed their previous game against Southampton due to COVID.

When Arteta was quizzed about his availability for their trip to Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard said:

"With Lacazette, we have to see him today to see whether he will be availabe with the team."

It is also worth mentioning that lately, Lacazette has delivered wasterful performances in front of goal. The 30-year old has no goal contributions in his side's last four Premier League games, three of which the Emirates outfit have lost.

The Frenchman has only found the back of the net six times in 31 games across all competitions and has not scored a goal from open play since December.

Arsenal striker Lacazette could return to his former club in the summer

While speaking to French outlet Canal Plus, the Gunners striker revealed that he has always maintained close ties with his former club Olympique Lyonnais. Lacazette was signed by the Emirates outfit for a then-club-record fee of €53 million from the Ligue 1 side.

The 30-year old even indicated that it was down to Lyon to come up with an offer if they wished to re-sign him. The Arsenal forward said:

"I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left." adding "I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff because we are really close. Lyon know that I am free, they have to come with a proposal."

