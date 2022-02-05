“He needs time to adapt” – Lille midfielder opens up on Lionel Messi’s struggles at PSG

Lionel Messi has endured a slow start to life in France after leaving Barcelona to join PSG last summer. The Argentine has scored only one goal in domestic competitions so far but Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre has refused to write him off.

The 31-year-old believes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner only needs time to adapt to French football, reminding everyone of his extraordinary qualities. He also tipped him to bounce back in a very short time.

SPORTbible @sportbible



sportbible.com/football/lione… Messi has taken 44 shots in Ligue 1 but only managed to score ONE goal Messi has taken 44 shots in Ligue 1 but only managed to score ONE goal 😳😲sportbible.com/football/lione…

The Lille midfielder was quoted as saying as per Canal Supporters:

“I think like any player who comes from abroad, he [Lionel Messi] needs time to adapt. We know the player; there is no doubt about his qualities."

It goes without mentioning that football in France is quite more physical, as opposed to Spain, where there's more emphasis on the technical aspect. Benjamin Andre feels this is a major factor behind Lionel Messi's slow start to life in France but believes the attacker will adapt very soon.

Benjamin Andre continued:

“Afterward, he goes from a Spanish championship where there is certainly more space to a French championship where it is more physical. But I have no doubt that he will adapt in a very short time.”

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona last summer but still doesn't seem to have settled at the club. In 12 appearances, he has scored just one goal in Ligue 1. dlvr.it/SHs4PC Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona last summer but still doesn't seem to have settled at the club. In 12 appearances, he has scored just one goal in Ligue 1. dlvr.it/SHs4PC

As a reminder, Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG after parting ways with Barcelona last summer. Unfortunately, the Argentine has struggled in domestic competitions, with just one goal to his name in 13 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

However, the same cannot be said of the Champions League, where he's been a standout performer for the Parisians so far.

Lionel Messi's numbers for PSG in the Champions League this season

The attacker has bagged six goals and six assists for PSG in all competitions so far

The playmaker scored his first goal for the Parisians in the Champions League this term: a fantastic strike against Manchester City on Matchday 2. Since then, he's added four more goals to his name, raising his tally to five goals in as many games in the tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

It goes without mentioning that PSG's main focus is to claim their maiden European crown. Should the Argentine manage to lead them to triumph in the competition, his struggles at the domestic level will definitely bear little to no relevance.

Edited by Arnav