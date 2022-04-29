“He would be one of those examples” – Ralf Rangnick identifies 21-year-old forward as perfect blueprint for future signings at Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has namedropped Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as the type of signing the club should be making.

The German moves into a consultancy role at the end of the season to work alongside newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag.

Rangnick has been speaking about the recruitment at Manchester United recently. He shared his ideas of the types of signings the club should be looking to bring into being that of "future stars".

He has used Dortmund's Haaland as an example who is being heavily linked with a move to cross-city neighbors Manchester City.

Rangnick told GOAL:

"My personal opinion is the club should try to find future top star players and try to develop them. Haaland is a young player of 21 or 22, this is one of those players I speak about. On the other hand, he has developed into one of the most expensive strikers in the world. Yes, he would be one of those examples I think that we should be on to identify and convince to be Utd players for the next years."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Rangnick: “With Erik ten Hag, Rangnick: “With Erik ten Hag, #MUFC will have one of the best coaches available — also one of the best coaches in Europe. If those two things [recruitment and coaching] come together, I’m very positive that the fans here will see a different kind of team.” 🚨🇳🇱 Rangnick: “With Erik ten Hag, #MUFC will have one of the best coaches available — also one of the best coaches in Europe. If those two things [recruitment and coaching] come together, I’m very positive that the fans here will see a different kind of team.” ✅ https://t.co/25GQbfWtL5

Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United can still attract big names

Star names have arrived at Old Trafford over the years

Despite Manchester United's fall from grace over the years post-Sir Alex Ferguson, Rangnick is confident the club can still pull in big names. The club have signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

However, this season has been one to forget for the Red Devils. Manchester United have exited all cup competitions and are likely to finish outside the top four in the Premier League. They are sixth and trail Arsenal (4th) by five points, having played two more games than the Gunners.

Rangnick has commented on Manchester United's capabilities to still attract top talent, saying:

"As a club, with regard supporters, stadium, quality of training ground, I would say yes [United are still an attractive club]. We have to be realistic, as soon as other clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are involved, you need some good reasons, someone needs to explain to the players and that is why it is important what Erik thinks."

He added:

"I know from my time with Leipzig and Salzburg that if Jurgen [Klopp] and Thomas [Tuchel] want players that they talk to them and the same is probably true of Pep [Guardiola]. They speak to them and find out about their mentality and character and if they are the right fit for their clubs."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Ralf Rangnick confirms Man Utd won't sign players without Erik ten Hag's approval and he'll be involved in deciding "the right players" starting this summer.



Back these 2 and give them time, they'll change Man Utd. Ralf Rangnick confirms Man Utd won't sign players without Erik ten Hag's approval and he'll be involved in deciding "the right players" starting this summer.Back these 2 and give them time, they'll change Man Utd. https://t.co/ThdkJeX7oP

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag is adamant he needs to have control over the club's transfer dealings.

Edited by Aditya Singh