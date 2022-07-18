"He is a pain in the a** and I will be having a word with him" - England manager Gareth Southgate's wife slams Alan Shearer over holiday video

Gareth Southgate's wife has branded his former England teammate Alan Shearer as "a pain in the a**."

Shearer was holidaying in the Algarve, Portugal, when he shared horrifying footage of wildfires sweeping through the area. The Premier League's all-time record goalscorer stated (as per The Daily Star):

"This is unbelievable, I’ve never seen anything like this. Look at it... this is the roundabout near Gareth Southgate’s house. Someone needs to get here quick.”

Europe is in the middle of an unprecedented heatwave, with the blaze engulfing forests near the England boss' holiday home. The Mirror has claimed that Southgate's wife, Alison, is far from impressed with the Newcastle United icon.

Kevin Maguire @Kevin_Maguire



England manager Gareth Southgate's wife Alison has branded the England ex-captain "a pain the arse" over a fire video.



It's all kicking off.



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Red Card for Alan Shearer.England manager Gareth Southgate's wife Alison has branded the England ex-captain "a pain the arse" over a fire video.It's all kicking off. Red Card for Alan Shearer.England manager Gareth Southgate's wife Alison has branded the England ex-captain "a pain the arse" over a fire video.It's all kicking off.mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Alison is believed to have arrived with her husband on the Saturday that the wildfires began. Concerned about the location of their holiday home being given away by Shearer, Mrs Southgate proclaimed:

"He’s a pain in the a*** and I’ll be having a word with him.”

She later commented on Saturday's fires:

“We weren’t here, we’ve only just got here. We’re good.”

Temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Neighbors of the couple had to be evacuated while the fire department attempted to extinguish the blaze around 100 yards from the luxury mansion.

Shearer's video helped the pair realize just how severe the blaze was, as the 55-year-old woman added:

“I saw Shearer’s video and I realised just how bad it was. They were my trees on fire. It was absolutely horrific. We should not have a house standing any more. I will be personally taking a gift to the firefighters when I arrive this week to assess the damage.”

Gareth Southgate could leave unvaccinated England players out of his World Cup squad

According to The Mail, a number of players expected to make the England squad for the FIFA World Cup haven't been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under current regulations, anyone with the correct number of vaccines will be forced to isolate for five days when they arrive in the Middle East. England kick off their campaign on November 21, just six days after the team will be landing in Qatar.

Southgate is keen to avoid a situation where he will be short on numbers for the competition opener against Iran. As a result, he may be forced to leave several first-choice players at home.

James Melville @JamesMelville



dailymail.co.uk/sport/football… Gareth Southgate could axe England players from his World Cup squad if they refuse to take the Covid jab. Gareth Southgate could axe England players from his World Cup squad if they refuse to take the Covid jab. dailymail.co.uk/sport/football…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far